Robust Growth of Medical Supply Delivery Market Driven by Rising Demand for Home Healthcare Services

The global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market size was USD 1.46 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.82 billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market witnessed remarkable growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding in the forecast period. In 2022, the market size stood at USD 1.46 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2032, exhibiting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Market research data indicates that the surge in demand for home healthcare services, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for efficient and timely medical supply delivery are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The increasing demand for home healthcare services is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the medical supply delivery service market. The need for such services has experienced a significant upswing in recent years, primarily due to the aging population and the growing incidence of chronic illnesses. Home healthcare has become a vital component of the healthcare system as patients requiring continuous medical attention and frequent monitoring find it challenging to visit healthcare facilities. In this context, medical supply delivery services play a crucial role in transporting essential medical resources to patients' homes, ensuring they receive prompt and effective care.

Segments Covered in the Report

Segments:

The medical supply delivery service market can be categorized into different segments based on various factors. These segments include:

Application Outlook:

Medical Supplies

Drug Supplies

Emergency Services

Lab Specimens & Reports

Mode of Service Outlook:

Courier Delivery

Drone Delivery

End-user Outlook:

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Pharmacies

Patients

Others

Regional Scope:

The market analysis extends to various regions across the globe, including:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country Scope:

The market analysis further delves into specific countries, including:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Germany

France

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Turkey

These segments and regions provide a comprehensive understanding of the medical supply delivery service market, allowing for a detailed analysis of its various applications, modes of service, end-users, and geographical reach.

Strategic development:

In 2021, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) made a significant move by acquiring Roadie, a same-day delivery platform that operates through crowdsourcing. This strategic acquisition allows UPS to expand its healthcare delivery services, particularly in the last-mile delivery of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals.

Also in 2021, FedEx Corporation announced its collaboration with Medline Industries, Inc., creating a convenient one-stop-shop for healthcare providers to purchase and receive medical supplies in a single delivery. This collaboration aims to streamline medical supply delivery processes and enhance the overall efficiency of the supply chain.

DHL International GmbH, in another strategic move in 2021, partnered with RELEX Solutions, a provider of cloud-based supply chain management software. Through this collaboration, DHL aims to optimize its supply chain operations, specifically in the field of medical supply delivery. By improving inventory management and logistics planning, this partnership will enhance DHL's ability to provide efficient medical supply delivery services.

In 2020, Owens & Minor, Inc. made a significant acquisition by purchasing Halyard Health's S&IP (Surgical and Infection Prevention) business for $710 million. This acquisition was aimed at expanding Owens & Minor's product offerings in the medical supplies market and strengthening its supply chain capabilities.

Lastly, in 2020, McKesson Corporation entered into a partnership with Walmart to establish a collaborative sourcing organization for generic pharmaceuticals. This strategic alliance allows both companies to leverage their expertise and scale to improve the availability and affordability of generic medicines, ultimately enhancing the efficiency of medical supply delivery services.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape in the medical supply delivery service market is populated by several key players who play a significant role in shaping the industry. These companies are involved in various aspects of the supply chain, ranging from logistics and transportation to distribution and inventory management. Some of the prominent players in this market include:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): UPS is a global leader in logistics and delivery services. With its extensive network and capabilities, UPS has been expanding its healthcare delivery services, including last-mile delivery of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals.

FedEx Corporation: FedEx is another major player in the logistics and delivery industry. Through collaborations and strategic initiatives, FedEx has been enhancing its medical supply delivery services, aiming to streamline processes and improve supply chain efficiency.

DHL International GmbH: DHL is a renowned logistics company that has a strong presence in the medical supply delivery sector. By leveraging partnerships and optimizing supply chain operations, DHL aims to provide efficient and reliable medical supply delivery services.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation: AmerisourceBergen is a leading pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution company. With its expertise in the healthcare industry, the company plays a vital role in ensuring the timely delivery of medical supplies to various healthcare providers.

Owens & Minor, Inc.: Owens & Minor is a trusted name in medical supply distribution and logistics. Through acquisitions and strategic partnerships, the company has expanded its product offerings and strengthened its supply chain capabilities.

McKesson Corporation: McKesson is a well-established player in the healthcare industry, offering a range of services, including medical supply distribution. Through collaborations and sourcing partnerships, McKesson aims to improve the availability and affordability of medical supplies.

Medline Industries, Inc.: Medline Industries is a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies. The company collaborates with delivery service providers to ensure efficient and timely delivery of their products to healthcare facilities.

Cardinal Health, Inc.: Cardinal Health is a global healthcare services and products company. With its extensive distribution network, Cardinal Health plays a vital role in delivering medical supplies to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers.

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company): BD is a renowned medical technology company that specializes in healthcare products and solutions. Through its distribution channels, BD ensures the delivery of critical medical supplies to healthcare facilities worldwide.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.: Merit Medical Systems focuses on manufacturing and distributing medical devices. By collaborating with delivery service providers, the company ensures the efficient delivery of its products to healthcare providers.

Fresenius Kabi AG: Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in infusion therapy and clinical nutrition. The company works closely with logistics partners to ensure the timely delivery of essential medical supplies to healthcare facilities.

These companies, along with other players in the market, are constantly innovating and implementing strategic initiatives to meet the increasing demand for efficient medical supply delivery services. Their efforts contribute to the overall growth and development of the medical supply delivery service market.

In conclusion, the global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.