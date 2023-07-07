Rapid Growth of Global Medical Thermometer Market Driven by Aging Population, Infectious Diseases, and COVID-19 Impact

Reports And Data

The global Medical Thermometer Market size was USD 426.6 million in 2022, and is expected to reach a value of USD 778 million in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Thermometer Market has witnessed substantial growth and is projected to continue expanding throughout the forecast period. In 2022, the market size reached USD 426.6 million, and it is anticipated to reach USD 778 million by 2032, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Several factors contribute to the revenue growth of this market, including the rise in the geriatric population, the prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing demand for accurate temperature measurement equipment in healthcare settings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further fueled the demand for medical thermometers. The need for frequent temperature checks to diagnose the virus has become imperative, leading to a surge in demand for thermometers. Governments worldwide have implemented stringent screening policies at workplaces, public spaces, and airports, necessitating the use of thermometers. This increased demand for temperature monitoring devices has significantly contributed to the growth of the medical thermometer market.

The combination of factors such as the aging population, the prevalence of infectious diseases, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable market environment for medical thermometers. The need for accurate temperature measurement in various healthcare and public settings continues to drive the demand for these devices. As a result, the market presents significant opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of medical thermometers to meet the growing requirements and enhance healthcare practices.

Segments Covered in the Report

The medical thermometer market can be segmented based on various factors to gain a comprehensive understanding of its dynamics. The segments covered in this market analysis include:

Type Outlook:

Contact Thermometers

Digital

Infrared

Non-Contact Thermometers

Infrared

Mercury-based

Application Outlook:

Oral

Rectal

Ear

Others

Regional Scope:

The market analysis extends to several regions across the globe, including:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country Scope:

The market analysis further delves into specific countries, including:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Germany

France

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Turkey

These segments and regions provide a comprehensive view of the medical thermometer market, allowing for a detailed analysis of the types of thermometers, their applications, and geographical reach within the industry.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Braun introduced the ThermoScan 7, an ear thermometer that enhances accuracy and includes a color-coded fever indicator to aid users in interpreting temperature readings. The device also incorporates a pre-warmed tip for enhanced comfort during use.

Omron Healthcare, in 2021, launched the MC-720 Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer, which utilizes infrared technology to measure body temperature without direct contact. This user-friendly thermometer provides accurate temperature readings in just one second.

3M Company made a significant move in 2020 by acquiring KCI, a leading provider of advanced wound care and specialty surgical solutions, which includes a range of thermometry products. This strategic acquisition aimed to expand 3M's healthcare portfolio and reinforce its position in the medical thermometer market.

Geratherm Medical AG, in 2020, introduced the Duotemp, a digital thermometer offering oral and rectal temperature measurements. With a flexible tip for improved comfort, this thermometer provides accurate temperature readings in just 10 seconds.

Terumo Corporation launched the TR Thermometer in 2020, an ear thermometer utilizing infrared technology to provide fast and precise temperature readings. The device boasts an easy-to-use design and features a large display for convenient reading.

These strategic developments and product launches highlight the continuous efforts of companies in the medical thermometer market to enhance accuracy, user-friendliness, comfort, and efficiency. These advancements cater to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and users, contributing to improved temperature measurement and monitoring.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the medical thermometer market is composed of several key players who play a significant role in driving innovation and shaping the industry. These companies offer a wide range of medical thermometer products and solutions to cater to the diverse needs of healthcare professionals and consumers. Some of the prominent players in this market include:

Braun GmbH: Braun is a renowned manufacturer of medical devices, including thermometers. The company's innovative thermometers, such as the ThermoScan 7, are known for their accuracy and user-friendly features.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.: Omron Healthcare specializes in the development and manufacturing of healthcare products, including non-contact forehead thermometers. The company's thermometers, like the MC-720, utilize advanced infrared technology for precise and convenient temperature measurement.

3M Company: 3M is a global conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of products, including thermometry solutions. The company's acquisition of KCI expanded its healthcare offerings and reinforced its position in the medical thermometer market.

Geratherm Medical AG: Geratherm Medical is a leading manufacturer of medical measuring systems, including digital thermometers. The company's thermometers, such as the Duotemp, are designed for accuracy, comfort, and quick temperature readings.

Terumo Corporation: Terumo Corporation specializes in medical devices and equipment, including ear thermometers. Their TR Thermometer combines infrared technology with ease of use, delivering fast and accurate temperature measurements.

Microlife Corporation: Microlife is a global leader in innovative healthcare products, including thermometers. The company's thermometry solutions offer accuracy, reliability, and ease of use.

Welch Allyn, Inc.: Welch Allyn is a trusted name in medical diagnostics and devices. Their range of thermometers provides accurate temperature measurements and features designed for healthcare professionals' convenience.

Exergen Corporation: Exergen Corporation is known for its TemporalScanner thermometers, which utilize infrared technology for non-contact temperature measurement. Their products are widely used in both clinical and home settings.

Kinsa Inc.: Kinsa Inc. is a digital health company that offers smart thermometers, including mobile app integration for enhanced temperature tracking and monitoring.

Vyaire Medical Inc.: Vyaire Medical focuses on respiratory care and offers thermometry solutions, including advanced thermometers used in healthcare settings.

These companies, along with other players in the market, compete in terms of product innovation, accuracy, ease of use, and reliability to establish their presence and gain a competitive edge in the medical thermometer market. By continuously investing in research and development, these companies strive to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and consumers, contributing to improved temperature measurement and monitoring in medical settings.

In conclusion, the global Medical Thermometer Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.