Road Making Machine Market by Operation Type, by Material Capacity, by Distribution Channel, by Application

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global road marking machine market is expected to grow due to the surge in the number of road accidents, the increase in the number of vehicles on roads, and the prevalence of government expenditure on developing road infrastructure. However, the market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of manufacturing facilities, reduced workforce, and the closure of all sorts of activities in the heavy & civil engineering construction sector.

The road marking machine market size is projected to reach $17.21 billion by 2031, according to a new report by Allied Market Research. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the road marking machine market is driven by the increasing demand for road safety and traffic management. Road marking machines are used to create traffic lanes, parking spaces, and other road markings that help to improve safety and efficiency. The increasing urbanization and industrialization are also driving the growth of the market.

The road marking machine market is segmented by operation type, material capacity, distribution channel, application, and region. By operation type, the manual segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. This is due to the low cost of manual road marking machines and their ease of operation.

By material capacity, the 251-750 liter segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. This is due to the increasing demand for road marking machines that can handle large volumes of material.

By distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. This is due to the preference of road marking machine buyers for offline channels such as distributors and dealers.

By application, the road segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. This is due to the high demand for road marking machines in road construction and maintenance projects.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the road marking machine market in 2022. This is due to the increasing government spending on infrastructure development and the growing demand for road safety in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players in the road marking machine market include:

• Borum A/S

• Graco Inc.

• Hofmann GmbH

• Automark Group

• Asian Construction Equipment Group

• RME

• Titan Tool Inc.

• Jiangsu Luxinda Traffic Facilities

• TATU Traffic Group

• STiM Group

