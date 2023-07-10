Market Analysis on Saturating Kraft Paper market, Corrosion Resistant Rebar market and Swimming Pool Tile market forecasted till 2030

The global Saturating Kraft Paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The market is mainly driven by the growing demand from the construction and automotive industries. Increasing usage of Saturating Kraft Paper in packaging for transportation purposes is also expected to contribute to market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of emerging economies like China and India. The market is expected to reach a value of USD 1138.40 million by 2030, from USD 907.00 million in 2022. The major players operating in the market include Mondi Group, PARESA, Nordic Paper, etc.

The saturating Kraft paper market is highly competitive with many global players occupying significant market share. WestRock, Mondi Group, Nordic Paper, Kotkamills Oy, Holland Manufacturing Company, Fleenor Paper Company, J Hill Container, Midland Paper, International Paper, Zhengzhou Leizhan Technology Paper Machinery Co., Ltd., Canadian Kraft Paper Industries Ltd., and Ranheim Paper＆Board are some notable companies operating in the Saturating Kraft Paper market.

International Paper reported sales revenue of over $22 billion in 2020. WestRock reported sales revenue of over $17 billion in the same year. Mondi Group reported sales revenue of over $8.5 billion in 2020.

Saturating Kraft Paper is a strong and durable type of paper that is manufactured by saturating normal Kraft paper with resin. This type of paper is popularly used in the production of industrial laminates, electrical insulation, and other applications where high strength and resistance to wear and tear are required. There are two major types of Saturating Kraft Paper: Unbleached Kraft Paper and Bleached Kraft Paper.

Unbleached Kraft Paper is made from unbleached wood pulp and is characterized by its natural brown color. It has high tensile strength, excellent tear resistance, and superior puncture resistance. Unbleached Kraft Paper is preferred for industrial applications where aesthetics are not a major concern, but durability and strength are important factors. Bleached Kraft Paper, on the other hand, is made from bleached wood pulp and is characterized by its white color. It has properties similar to unbleached Kraft paper but is preferred for applications where aesthetics are important.

Saturating Kraft Paper has various applications in the packaging industry such as food, cosmetics, and medicines. In the food packaging industry, it is used for wrapping bakery items, meat, and dairy products, while in the cosmetic industry, it is used for packaging of different types of creams, lotions, and perfume bottles. In the medicine industry, it is used for packaging medicines, syringes, and capsules. The special properties of the paper such as excellent resistance to moisture, oil, and grease make it a preferred choice for these applications.

The Saturating Kraft Paper market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region due to the rapid industrialization and high demand for packaging materials in countries like China and India.

North America and Europe are also expected to hold significant market shares in the Saturating Kraft Paper market due to the high demand for eco-friendly packaging materials and increasing focus on sustainable packaging.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a market share of around 44% by 2025, followed by North America with a market share of around 28%. Europe is estimated to occupy a market share of around 21% during the same period.

However, it is important to note that these projections are subject to various market factors and may vary based on changes in market dynamics.



The global corrosion resistant rebar market is projected to exhibit significant growth due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development across the world. The market research report highlights the key drivers, trends, and challenges that are influencing the market growth. The report covers the market size, market share, and growth opportunities for the major players operating in the market. The market size of the global corrosion resistant rebar market was valued at $3.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $5.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The global corrosion resistant rebar market is highly competitive due to the presence of several players in the market. Some of the major players operating in the market are Commercial Metals Company, Nucor, Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgical, Fusteel, EVRAZ, Baowu Group, Yancheng Lianxin Iron & Steel, Sanbao Steel, Mechel, Tata Steel, Q-Coat, Emirates Steel, Armastek, AG Ajikawa Corporation, Kurita Meiki, and TG Co. Ltd. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand from various industries such as construction, transportation, and others.

Companies are using various strategies to compete in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, expanding into new geographic regions, new product launches, and advanced technologies. For example, Nucor Corporation acquired St. Louis Cold Drawn Inc. to expand its production capacity for rebar. EVRAZ is investing in a new rebar mill in Pueblo, Colorado, to increase its production capabilities.

Commercial Metals Company is one of the leading players in the market, providing a diverse range of products, including rebar, wire rod, and structural steel. In 2020, the company’s sales revenue was USD 5.2 billion. Another player, Nucor, is a leading producer of rebar, with an annual production capacity of 9 million tons. The company’s sales revenue in 2020 was USD 20.5 billion.

Corrosion is a significant problem when it comes to steel reinforcements used in concrete structures. When these reinforcements corrode, they lose their strength, leading to structural failures. Corrosion resistant rebars are designed to mitigate the effects of corrosion. Several types of corrosion resistant rebars are available in the market. One such type is Epoxy-Coated Rebar. It is manufactured by coating the rebar with epoxy to form a protective layer that prevents the steel from coming into contact with moisture and corrosion. Another type of corrosion-resistant rebar is Galvanized Rebar, which is coated with zinc. This process results in the formation of a thin layer of zinc oxide that resists corrosion.

Corrosion resistant rebar is used in a variety of applications including construction, infrastructure, industrial, and others. In construction, it is used to reinforce concrete structures and prevent the corrosion of the steel within the concrete. Infrastructure projects such as bridges, tunnels, and roads also benefit from the use of corrosion resistant rebar to increase the lifespan of these structures. In the industrial sector, it is used in marine environments and chemical processing plants where corrosion is a major concern. Other applications include parking structures, airport runways, and water treatment facilities.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Corrosion Resistant Rebar market followed by North America and Europe. The market share of the Asia Pacific region is expected to be around 50% by 2027. The increasing construction activities, particularly in China and India, are driving the demand for Corrosion Resistant Rebar in the region. North America is expected to have a significant market share due to the growing infrastructure development and government investments in the construction industry. Europe is also anticipated to witness significant growth in the Corrosion Resistant Rebar market due to the rising demand for improved construction materials.

The global swimming pool tile market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Increasing disposable income and the rise in popularity of outdoor activities have led to increased demand for swimming pools, thereby driving the growth of the swimming pool tile market. The market size for the global swimming pool tile market is estimated to be USD 370.80 million in 2022, which is expected to grow to USD 475.40 million by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the swimming pool tile market due to the increasing number of residential and commercial swimming pool constructions in the region.

The swimming pool tile market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several companies operating in the market. Some of the significant players in the market include AGROB BUCHTAL, ALTTOGLASS, BISAZZA BAGNO, Casalgrande Padana, Daltile, Ezarri, Fireclay Tile, Hisbalit, Kolorines USA, Mozaico, Onart Décor, Porcelanosa Grupo, RUBICER, SICIS, Togama, VITREX, and Nezul. These players are continually striving to expand their market presence and gain a competitive edge by providing innovative and high-quality products.

In terms of revenue, Porcelanosa Grupo generated revenue of over $1.5 billion in 2020, while Daltile generated revenue of over $1 billion in the same year. BISAZZA BAGNO also reported revenue of over $200 million in 2020.

Overall, the companies operating in the swimming pool tile market are continuously innovating and expanding their product portfolios to meet the evolving demands of customers. With the growth of the construction industry and rising demand for swimming pools, the market is expected to register significant growth in the coming years.

Swimming pool tiles can be broadly classified into four types- Glass, Ceramic, Stone, and Others. Glass tiles are durable, resistant to chemicals and come in various colors and textures. They are popular because they give pools a modern and chic look. Ceramic tiles, meanwhile, are cheaper, porous and come in numerous shades and designs. They are slip-resistant and easy to maintain, making them a popular choice. Stone tiles are the most premium of the tile types and come in natural stone like granite, sandstone, and travertine. They are durable, heat resistant, and give a regal look to the pool. "Others" include composite tiles which are lighter, easier to install and come in various colors, resin tiles that are durable and resistant to fading and fading while requiring minimal maintenance, and metal tiles that come in different metals such as copper, stainless steel, and aluminum giving the pool a unique look.

Swimming pool tiles are one of the most critical components of pool construction as they not only enhance the aesthetic appearance of the pool but add durability. They are used for decorative or protective purposes in both commercial and residential pools. In-home swimming pools, pool tiles are used for pool lining, coping, and surrounding areas like the pool deck. In commercial swimming pools, pool tiles are used for functional purposes like safety markings, waterline, and pool steps. Pool tiles are also used in other applications like water fountains, spas, hot tubs, and shower areas.

Regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the swimming pool tile market. In 2020, North America held the largest market share of around 36%, followed by Europe with approximately 29% and Asia-Pacific with nearly 25%. The market share of these regions is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with North America and Europe expected to maintain their market share percentages. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase its market share by 2028 due to the increasing demand for swimming pool tiles in emerging economies such as China and India. Other regions such as Latin America, Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

