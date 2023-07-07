Tony Fisher Releases New Single, “I’ll Go”

The Chicago musician’s single showcases Fisher’s musical upbringing and passion for creating soul-stirring melodies and is sure to captivate listeners.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Fisher, a talented musician hailing from the vibrant city of Chicago, is proud to announce the release of his latest single, "I'll Go". Drawing inspiration from his musical upbringing and fueled by his unwavering passion for creating soul-stirring melodies, Tony Fisher has crafted a captivating track that is set to captivate listeners everywhere.

With a distinguished career in education spanning nearly three decades, Tony Fisher's musical journey has been a cherished part of his life. From earning a Bachelor of Science in Education from Chicago State University to obtaining a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from Governors State University, Fisher's commitment to both teaching and music has been unwavering. As a retired educator, he has held numerous roles including Teacher, Dean of Students, Assistant Principal, and Principal, leaving a lasting impact on countless lives.

In addition to his career in education, Tony has spent over 30 years of experience as a church musician, and his skills on the piano and organ have graced many stages and delighted audiences. Collaborating with renowned gospel artists and writing music that has been recorded and performed across various platforms, Fisher has made an indelible mark in the music industry. Currently serving as Minister of Music at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Country Club Hills, Illinois, his talent continues to resonate within the local community.

“I’m thrilled to share my new single, and the reception it has received so far has been overwhelming,” said Tony Fisher. “I’m grateful for the love and support. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to release more music soon.”

“I’ll Go” is now available on all major streaming platforms. To learn more about Tony, connect with him on Instagram at @tony_fisher_musicman.