Electric Taps Market Predicted Revenue USD 631.0 Million Forecast by 2027, Regional Growth and Future Trends

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electric Taps Market has emerged as a revolutionary solution in the plumbing industry, combining functionality, efficiency, and convenience. With the advancement of technology, these taps have gained significant popularity in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. This article delves into the electric taps market, highlighting its innovations, advantages, and future trends.

The global electric taps market size was valued at $310.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $631.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players in the Electric Taps Market include:

Jaquar, Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao), TOTO Ltd., Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Moen), Cera Sanitaryware Limited.

Market Growth

The Electric Taps Market also known as electronic faucets, has witnessed a rapid surge in demand over the past decade. The primary driver behind their increasing adoption is the desire for improved hygiene and water conservation. Electric taps are equipped with motion sensors or touchless technology, eliminating the need for physical contact and minimizing the spread of germs and bacteria.

Many electric taps incorporate advanced infrared sensors that detect hand movements, allowing users to control water flow without touching the faucet. This innovation enhances cleanliness and prevents the transmission of pathogens, making them ideal for public restrooms, healthcare facilities, and food establishments.

With built-in flow sensors, electric taps minimize water wastage by automatically shutting off when not in use. Additionally, advanced models provide adjustable flow rates to further conserve water without compromising functionality.

Electric taps provide a user-friendly experience with their intuitive touchless operation and temperature control features. They are also suitable for people with limited mobility, making them inclusive and accessible for all.

Trends and Future Outlook:

Electric taps are expected to integrate with smart home systems, enabling remote control and customization through mobile apps or voice commands. Manufacturers are focusing on developing electric taps with robust materials, ensuring longevity and resistance to wear and tear. The market is witnessing a growing demand for electric taps made from eco-friendly materials and equipped with water-saving features to address environmental concerns. Future electric taps are likely to offer a wide range of designs, finishes, and customizable options to match diverse consumer preferences and interior styles.

The electric taps market has experienced significant growth driven by the need for improved hygiene, water conservation, and energy efficiency. With innovative features, such as touchless operation and temperature control, these taps provide enhanced convenience and sustainability. As the market expands, we can expect to see further advancements and customization options that cater to evolving consumer demands. Electric taps are poised to transform the way we interact with water in both residential and commercial spaces, delivering a cleaner, greener, and more convenient future.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Electric Taps Market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Electric Taps Market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

