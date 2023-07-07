Professional Growth is Now More Attainable with CIIT’s Placement Services and Certified Career Coaches
In response to the increasing job market competition, CIIT ramps up its career guidance efforts with top-notch placement services and licensed career coaches.QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the nation's leading providers of quality education, CIIT highly recognizes the importance of effective career guidance in shaping the future of its students. This drive has led the institution to channel significant investments into strengthening its placement services and programs. With this initiative, CIIT aims to produce industry-ready and globally competent graduates who can excel in today’s fast-paced work environment.
Long categorized as a developing nation, the Philippines is facing notable labor challenges, such as unemployment resulting from job mismatches. This prevents the country from maximizing the capabilities of its skilled workforce. In response to these issues, CIIT strives to deliver accessible and industry-backed courses that will empower aspiring professionals to unleash their full potential. A key part of this objective involves effectively bridging the gap between Filipino youth and their desired career paths.
To help accomplish this goal, the Placement Office, which is under CIIT’s Student Formation Services (SFS) Department, pledges unwavering support in implementing the institution’s placement services and programs. Their duty includes aligning the aforementioned initiatives to the latest industry standards, thereby enabling CIITzens to acquire industry-relevant skills and knowledge to enhance their employability. Ultimately, this will facilitate their adeptness in navigating real-world scenarios, establishing connections with industry-leading organizations, and fostering their career advancement.
CIIT also places a great deal of emphasis on the professional development of their career placement team. Recently, two of its placement officers, Jessica Rae Digol and Anne Jarem Aguilar, completed the Certified Professional Coach Program, earning certification as professional career coaches from the esteemed Professional Association of Resume Writers and Career Coaches (PARW/CC). This training equipped them with a diverse set of career coaching competencies that will help them carry out their goals effectively. These competencies include providing in-depth evaluations and critiques of resumes; assisting with the formulation of strategic career plans; and enhancing personal branding for their clients. Additionally, completing the CPCC Program empowers them to leverage social media trends and applications to enhance client visibility and expand their reach.
Furthermore, the certification of CIIT's placement officers enhances the reputation of the SFS department as a trusted authority in the field, capable of delivering exceptional career guidance aligned with CIIT's goals. This increased credibility instills confidence in students, alumni, and aspiring CIITzens, ensuring that their journey is overseen by knowledgeable experts who will guide them toward success.
If you’re an aspiring CIITzen as well, the institution’s enrollment is currently open for individuals seeking to experience quality CIIT education and access its placement services. For incoming senior high school students, the enrollment period begins on June 5, 2023, and ends on August 4, 2023, with the official classes starting on August 14, 2023. Similarly, college students have the opportunity to enroll, starting from June 19, 2023, until August 4, 2023, with classes scheduled for August 14, 2023.
In line with this, you can also benefit from the CIIT Online Admission System, or COAST, which facilitates a smoother and more hassle-free enrollment process. Utilizing this technology will help reduce waiting times and allow applicants to receive instant updates regarding their application status. All you have to do is submit the necessary documents, pay the necessary fees, and successfully complete the examinations. By following these steps, you can become a part of an inclusive learning community where creators and innovators thrive.
CIIT Philippines has emerged as a leading institution renowned for its high-quality yet accessible multimedia, tech, and business education. Since its establishment in 2007, the institution has remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering industry-based teaching that aims to develop the innovative and creative minds of Filipino youth while facilitating the realization of their career aspirations. The main campus is located in Kamuning, Quezon City.
