Caring for national contributors a regular task: PM

VIETNAM, July 7 - HÀ NỘI — The Party and the State have always paid due attention to war invalids, families of martyrs, social policy beneficiaries, and those who rendered great service to the nation, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed on Thursday.

At a Hà Nội meeting with a delegation of 40 national contributors from the northern province of Nam Định on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023), the PM said many exclusive policies and guidelines to this end have been worked out and adopted, stressing that caring for national contributors forms an important part of the social welfare work which, at the same time, is also a crucial, regular, political task.

According to the leader, movements launched towards families of war invalids and martyrs, and contributors to the revolution have received warm response from the public.

He hailed the individuals who have overcome pains from the past wars to set examples in production and studying, saying many war invalids have outstandingly contributed to poverty reduction, creating jobs for thousands of labourers.

During the war, tens of thousands of people from Nam Định Province went to battlefields, many fell or were exposed to Agent Orange, Chính said.

He also used the occasion to ask ministries, agencies and localities to carry forward the tradition “Drinking water, remembering its source”, and to effectively materialise the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the directive by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party leadership towards revolution contributors, along with an ordinance on them.

The PM stressed the need to further consolidate and enforce relevant policies and laws, ensuring that none are left behind, and suggested raising social allowances for them.

Chính expressed his hope that war invalids, martyrs’ relatives and revolutionary contributors in Nam Định will uphold the noble virtues of late President Hồ Chí Minh's soldiers, and make more contributions to national construction and defence.

The Government will make greater efforts in improving the material and spiritual life of national contributors, he pledged.

Nam Định is home to more than 36,000 martyrs, 2,902 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, over 25,000 war invalids, and 16,000 sick soldiers. — VNS