Our Pacific People, Our Pacific Environment. Celebrating 30 years of SPREP.

The SPREP Treaty was signed in 1993, in Apia, Samoa. Under the Treaty, the purpose of the organisation is to provide assistance to the Pacific to protect and improve the environment and to ensure sustainable development for present and future generations.

Through its work, SPREP strives to support and empower young Pacific people working to build a resilient Pacific in the face of the countless challenges it faces today.

Mr Solomon Yeo is a climate activist from the Solomon Islands. In 2019, he graduated with a Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from the University of the South Pacific. Together with his classmates, they founded the Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change (PISFCC), where Solomon now works as the Campaign Director.

Solomon has been instrumental of the PISFCC campaign in seeking an Advisory Opinion on climate change and human rights from the International Court of Justice. A proposal spearheaded by the Government of Vanuatu, PISFCC, and partnering countries and civil society, that was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in March 2023.

In 2020, Solomon was awarded a SPREP Pacific Islands Environment Leadership Award (PIELA) for his leadership in youth climate and environmental action. He believes young people must play a key role in leading climate and environmental justice at all levels of decision making. He mentors and enables youth access to tools, resources, and platforms, to foster the growth of young Pacific change makers.

In this Q&A, Solomon shares more about his work in protecting the environment and advice for young people coming into the space.

Q: How long have you been working in the environment field and what drives you?

A: I started environmental activism in my final year of Law School at the University of South Pacific (USP) in 2019. What continues to drive me is the self-awareness of the moral responsibility arising from the privilege of receiving a tertiary education. Having learned about the root causes of climate change and its dire consequences it has to the present and future generations, it is right that I had to take action. To knowingly turn a blind eye to the injustices is a betrayal to our people and our future generations who are depending on us for their survival and wellbeing. That I cannot live with.

Q: What Pacific environmental challenge do you work to address?

A: My primary focus is on climate change and intergenerational equity. I have been advocating for rights-based solutions to accelerate progress in the climate change regime and responses to address the needs of the current and future generations.

Q: What would you say are your two key work activities or outcomes that you are most proud of?

A: Since 2019, the PISFCC has been campaigning to galvanise the political will of UN member states to pass a UN General Assembly Resolution to request an advisory opinion on climate change and human rights from the International Court of Justice. After years of arduous campaigning alongside Pacific governments and civil society organisations, we were successful on the 29th of March 2023. To witness in person the gavel hitting block and applause echoing in the UNGA hall filled me with great pride and satisfaction.

In 2020, together with local civil society organisations we launched the Solomon Islands Youth Environmental Movement. YEMSI was designed to foster environmental education of the youth of Solomon Islands, encouraging them to be informed and to become better decision makers and custodians of the environments of Solomon Islands. As part of the organising team, we have managed to invite secondary students and youth from local communities to the Barana Nature and Heritage Park in Guadalcanal. Seeing students learning from local experts to become better stewards of the environment was inspiring.

Q: What is your vision for our Pacific?

A: I envision a vibrant Pacific that is able to shape her own narrative; weaving and navigating her own destiny and not confirming the mainstream discourse. To be relevant to the progressive advancement of humanity yet retaining her unique identity, values, culture, and way of life. A Pacific that has triumph and secured social-environmental justice against the past, present, and future harms of the activities of colonialism, neo-colonialism and other forms of foreign domination that have delt her people and environment grave injustice.

Q: What advice would you give to young people interested in working to protect the environment?

A: When you work to protect the environment, you will realise that your forefathers and mothers, you, and your children are all interconnected. That the environment does not only belong to you but is shared; that history is not going forward but circular. The quality of the sky, land, and the sea you enjoy and benefit from, you inherit from those before you. They understood this sacred cycle and have honoured it. Now it is our time to honour this cycle and perform this moral responsibility to give the future generations an environment they could enjoy and benefit from.

Q: What good environmental habit or tip would you like to share with us all so we can be part of the solution?

A: The environment, like our family bond, becomes stronger if we spend more time with them.

Q: As SPREP celebrates its 30-year anniversary, would you have any words of encouragement, or any messages for SPREP and her Members?

A: Always remember what the world perceives as tiny speck of islands in the middle of nowhere, we see an expanding Blue Pacific that is the beating heart of our big Island, earth. Its protection and vitality thus become imperative to the continuation of all lifeforms. This is an enormous responsibility the world needs to recognise and respect the people who are the primary custodians. I salute you all for your service and commitment.