Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,633 in the last 365 days.

CapStar Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings release after the market closes on July 20, 2023.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 21, 2023, to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: Register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe83fbf401d174802b64f84d174d92139 to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call.

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g7zvtfzg. An archived version of the webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Mike Fowler, (615) 732-7404
ir@capstarbank.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CapStar Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more