Precautionary Boil Water Notice Removed for Greenville Water District Customers

The Greenville Water District was notified by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on July 6 that the precautionary boil water notice issued to its customers can be removed. RIDOH and Greenville Water District alerted customers to this precautionary boil water notice on June 28 because of a water main break that had the potential to cause the loss of water pressure to multiple areas of the water system.

Greenville Water District repaired the water main break, temporarily increased chlorine in the system (within safe levels), flushed the water mains, and collected bacteria samples that showed the absence of bacteria. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at https://health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/ (scroll down to "What You Should Do Following Boil Water Advisories and Precautionary Boil Water Advisories"). Food establishments, businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities can refer to the links below.

Customers with questions should contact Greenville Water District at 401-231-1433.

