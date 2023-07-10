Superfood for Dogs - Rockster to Host Long Island “Lets Pawty” Event at Community Pet Supplies

Rockster Superfood for Dogs, photo courtesy of Rockster Rockster founders Sven and Zoe Ley, photo courtesy of Rockster photo courtesy of Rockster

Rockster’s co-founders, Sven and Zoe Ley will be available at the event to discuss the brand, its vision, and how the products can benefit your dog’s life

We are thrilled to be hosting our first Rockster Superfood Banquet for dogs in Huntington, New York with our friends and partners at Community Pet. We can’t wait and “Let’s Pawty!”” — Zoe and Sven Ley

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockster, the world’s only dog food brand certified as a Superfood, will host their “Lets Pawty” Event on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Community Pet Supplies in Huntington, New York. Rockster is inviting New York friends and canine family members to dine at Community Pet for the Rockster Superfood Banquet. Rockster’s co-founders, Sven and Zoe Ley, together with their daughter will be attending the event to discuss the brand, its vision, and how the products can benefit your dog’s life.

Rockster is known globally for its bio-organic, human-grade ingredients certified free from antibiotics, chemicals, hormones, pesticides and steroids ensuring the purest and highest quality meal for dogs. Their products are prepared with bio-organic meat, and a variety of nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, including Superfoods, such as quinoa, sweet potatoes, and cranberries, all key ingredients which contribute to a dogs’ health and vitality.

Rockster is more than just a successful dog food company, it’s a love story. It began on the streets of Naples, Italy when Zoe and Sven Ley, an English couple on their honeymoon, rescued an emaciated street dog, who they later named The Rockster. After the couple returned to their hometown in England, Rockster refused to eat commercial dog food. The couple sought advice from Europe’s leading experts on canine nutrition. They learned about the importance of gut and digestive health in dogs and the potential harm hormones, steroids and chemicals can cause. They were inspired by their new found knowledge and overwhelming love for The Rockster, so together they embarked on a mission to create a superfood which would enhance the health of dogs. They combined the most powerful nutritional science, natural and organic superfoods, and a revolutionary cooking process to ensure nutrient preservation in a can. This super-premium, nutrient-rich, organic dog food is suitable for dogs with allergies due to its single protein formula and its lack of harmful chemicals, allergens, or gluten.

The “Let’s Pawty" Banquet is an opportunity to learn more about Rockster’s mission and products. Rockster’s founders and their staff will be available at the event to discuss the brand, its vision, and how the products can benefit your dog’s life. Rockster’s team is fully committed to educating the public and helping dog owners understand the importance of a balanced, healthy, nutrient-rich diet.

Community Pet has been serving Huntington Village for over 38 years. The family-operated business focuses on educating pet parents how to maintain their pet’s health with natural food, treat and wellness options. Their team caters to each customer for a personalized experience and proudly offers the most unique and innovative products for 4-legged customers.

www.therockster.com

Instagram: @the.rockster

Instagram: @communitypet

Rockster: Life Enhancing Superfood for Dogs