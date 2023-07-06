Midurethral Sling Malpractice: Informed Consent is More Than Just a Signature

Evaluating all cases involving midurethral slings that result in serious injury, including retropubic slings, for physician malpractice

The current medicolegal environment surrounding midurethral slings has caused us to rethink informed consent processes and promote a better understanding by our patients of available treatment options” — Dr. Steven Swift, Medical University of SC at Charleston, SC

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Vigna, national malpractice, midurethral sling attorney states, “Informed consent is much more than a signature on a piece of paper according to both the federal government and Joint Commission which provides accreditation on patient safety as it relates to surgery. The federal government requires a statement about the procedure, the anticipated benefits, the material risks, alternative procedures, and their risks and benefits to be explained to the patient.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “We are evaluating all cases involving midurethral slings that result in serious injury, including retropubic slings, for physician malpractice as the material risks of these devices have not been described to women. The risk of revision surgery is not rare, and they must be described to women prior to implantation.”

“A reasonably prudent physician would know of the unacceptable, foreseeable, and unavoidable risks of the following:

a) Pelvic and/or hip adductor myofascial pain and obturator and/or pudendal neuralgia acutely after implantation or years later with a properly positioned transobturator sling, including mini slings.

b) The 7.9% risk of revision surgery for complications caused by mid-urethral slings at 15 years.

c) The 17.9% risk of additional procedures required for the failed treatment of stress urinary incontinence at 15 years.

d) The material increased the risk of revision surgery for a full-length transobturator sling for erosion and pain when compared with retropubic slings.

Dr. Vigna RED FLAP WARNING SYMPTOMS of neurological injury or myofascial pain syndromes including Complex Regional Pain Syndrome from midurethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight paints

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Too much is known about the dangers of polypropylene and the unique dangers of polypropylene must be described to women prior to implantation understanding there are safer alternative materials including PVDF and safer alternative procedures that don’t use polypropylene mesh.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

