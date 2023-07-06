Davenport Urgent Care Clinic Amana Care Offers Immediate Walk-In Care for Non-Critical Conditions

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Amana Care Clinic, an urgent care clinic in Davenport, IA, is helping Quad Cities residents avoid high medical bills by providing walk-in care for a range of minor illnesses.

Medical debt is one of the most distressing financial burdens that Americans face today. Around one in ten adults in the country owe medical debt and it is cited as one of the primary reasons in nearly two-thirds of all bankruptcy filings. While some emergency conditions such as accidental injuries warrant seeking urgent care from a fully equipped medical facility such as a hospital or an emergency room, several everyday health conditions don’t require the level of care offered by these providers, especially due to their often prohibitively high costs.

Amana Care Walk-In Clinic offers a more affordable, quicker, safer, faster, and much more convenient medical care option for those living in and around the Quad Cities area. With a fully certified staff that has access to state-of-the-art procedures, exam rooms, X-ray machines, and laboratory equipment, the clinic offers urgent care services to meet the needs of local residents and businesses. Readers are urged to find out more about Amana Care by following its Facebook page.

The staff at Amana Care Clinic, which has locations in Davenport and Muscatine, can help patients with a wide range of conditions and treatments such as abrasions, back discomfort, bites, burns, childhood illnesses such as rashes, pink eye, or impetigo, cold symptoms such as sore throat, fever, and cough, cuts or lacerations, needing stitches, wound follow-ups, wound rechecks, dressing changes, removing sutures, diarrhea, ear pain or infections, fish hook removal, fractured bones, foot, ankle, knee, hand, wrist, elbow, joint pain, and muscle injuries including pulls, strains, and sprains, rashes, sinus pain or infections, sunburns, sports physicals, urinary tract infections, vaginal discharge, and more.

Patients can sign in online to schedule a visit with a physician or nurse from the comfort and safety of their own homes, book a reservation, or directly visit its Davenport location at 2162 W. Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA, 52806, or its Muscatine location at 1903 Park Ave Ste 1500, Muscatine, IA, 52761. Clinic hours and phone numbers are available on the website along with a live update on the current wait time at either location. The clinic’s website also offers patients a link to its patient portal to help them access all their health information from different providers with one convenient login.

The spokesperson for Amara Care Clinic talks about its mission by saying, “Less wait, more care. This is the motto that guides us to deliver compassionate care to everyone who walks in through those doors. After having served the Quad Cities community for years, we have come to intimately recognize the fears and concerns that our distraught patients have. So, offering quality affordable care in a timely manner is what our staff is focused on every day.”

The Davenport urgent care center has earned a tremendously positive reputation among local patients for helping them out with accessible medical care in their time of need. It boasts an excellent overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 from nearly 1700 reviews on its Google Business Profile with patients praising the clinic’s professional and helpful nursing staff, knowledgeable doctors, and quick appointment times with minimal waiting.

A recent review says, “I travel for work so it’s always difficult to navigate the medical system outside of your normal network. Amana Care made it easy to register an appointment online and the fast efficient service at the clinic was very much appreciated! I would definitely recommend using this clinic for your daily medical needs.”

Another patient writes, “Best experience I’ve had in a long time. Heather was fast and helpful with my kiddo with diagnosing the issue and delivering the medication needed to get my baby feeling better. Making me feel listened to and valued. Would highly recommend her again.”

Quad Cities residents can contact Amana Care’s Davenport Clinic at (563) 388-7000 for inquiries or to schedule an appointment. To keep up with news and updates, follow its Instagram page.

