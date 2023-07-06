Southern Aesthetics Offers Renuvion to Tackle Body Contouring
Southern Aesthetics introduces Renuvion—a groundbreaking procedure for tight, lifted skin using plasma and radiofrequency technology.
Up until 2022, I used Profound for skin tightening and although I was happy with Profound, Renuvion blows Profound out of the water.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Aesthetics, a leading provider of cosmetic and plastic surgery in New Orleans, Louisiana, is now offering Renuvion, a minimally invasive procedure that can help patients achieve dramatic body contouring results. Renuvion is a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology that uses heat to tighten and lift loose skin.
“Renuvion is a game-changer for body contouring,” says Dr. Penelope Treece, a board-certified cosmetic surgeon at Southern Aesthetics. “Up until 2022, I used Profound for skin tightening and although I was happy with Profound, Renuvion blows Profound out of the water.”
Renuvion is FDA-approved for the treatment of neck laxity, facial renewal procedures, and the contraction of soft tissue. However, it is also being used off-label to treat other areas of the body, such as the abdomen, flanks, and arms.
Renuvion is a new procedure, but it has quickly become one of the most popular body contouring treatments available. The procedure can produce dramatic results in terms of tightening and lifting loose skin. In a recent study, 90% of patients who underwent Renuvion were satisfied with their results. The results of Renuvion are typically long-lasting as well, and in the same study, 85% of patients reported that their results were still visible after 1 year.
The Renuvion procedure is typically performed under local anesthesia. A small incision is made in the skin, and the Renuvion device is inserted. The science behind Renuvion lies in the process of converting helium gas into plasma through the application of radiofrequency waves. The plasma energy tightens existing collagen fibers while stimulating the production of new collagen, leading to enhanced skin tone, elasticity, and texture.
The procedure takes about an hour and a half to two hours after local anesthesia has been applied, and patients can typically go home the same day. However, length of procedure is entirely dependent on the area being treated, and body parts like legs and back must be done at a surgery center because they take longer and require more anesthesia. There may be some swelling and bruising but these side effects typically go away within a few weeks. Because Renuvion is a minimally invasive procedure, there is less pain and scarring than with traditional surgical procedures.
If you’re considering Renuvion, it’s important to talk to Dr. Treece about your individual needs and goals. She can help you determine if Renuvion is the right procedure for you. Currently at Southern Aesthetics, Dr. Treece is offering special promotions for Renuvion.
About Southern Aesthetics
Southern Aesthetics dedicates its practice to providing the highest level of quality in cosmetic surgery in a beautiful, comfortable, safe, and private environment. We have a dedicated, professional, and caring team in Metairie that takes pride in bringing out the you in be.YOU.tiful.
