Funding available to promote inclusive communities

CANADA, July 6 - Island residents and community organizations can access funding to support grassroot initiatives that contribute to a more diverse and inclusive province.

Through the Gender, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (GEDI) and Community Enhancement Program, eligible applicants can receive financial support for projects that enhance residents’ sense of community belonging through cultural inclusion, Indigenous empowerment, strategic organizational planning, anti-racism, and gender-based violence prevention activities.

“People of different identities, cultures and backgrounds, and from across the globe are increasingly choosing Prince Edward Island as their home.” As our growing population becomes more and more culturally vibrant and diverse, we need to do everything we can to strengthen a strong, inclusive sense of community belonging for all our residents. The GEDI funding is one of the ways we can achieve this by helping those working at the local level promote safer and more inclusive spaces across the Island.” - Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population Jenn Redmond

Applications can be submitted by email to GEDI@gov.pe.ca until 11:59 p.m. on July 31, 2023.

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

vickitse@gov.pe.ca