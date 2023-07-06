FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, March 23, 2023





AUGUSTA — On Wednesday Secretary of State Shenna Bellows visited the White House for a Women’s History Month celebration. Secretary Bellows is Maine’s 50th Secretary of State over the state’s 203 year history, but only the first woman to hold the position.

“It was an honor to join President Biden, Vice President Harris and amazing female leaders from around the country to celebrate Women’s History Month at the White House yesterday,” said Secretary Bellows. “I hope to someday see the last of the ‘firsts’ like myself, but as we continue to see these groundbreaking leaders in new positions of power, I look forward to celebrating them as part of our nation’s history.”

Other guests at the event, hosted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, were many members of Congress and a fellow Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall of North Carolina. Secretary Marshall was North Carolina’s first female Secretary of State.

Photos: President Biden and Secretary Bellows and Secretary Marshall and Secretary Bellows



