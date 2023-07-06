Terracon Acquires PMI of Arkansas

Clients in the South and Southeastern U.S. to benefit from expanded services and resources

/EIN News/ -- OLATHE, Kan., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering consulting services, is pleased to announce it has acquired Pollution Management Inc. (PMI), an engineering and environmental services firm with locations in Little Rock and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Since its founding in 1988, PMI has provided a range of engineering, environmental and field services to clients. The firm’s team is comprised of professional engineers and geologists, environmental scientists, and construction/remediation specialists who work together to provide turnkey projects throughout Arkansas and the surrounding states.

“PMI enhances and strengthens our engineering and consulting practice in Arkansas and brings in-house construction capabilities that support our design services,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome them to Terracon as we grow and continually evolve how we help solve our clients’ challenges.”

PMI’s 37 employees will immediately become part of Terracon. The firm will continue to operate locally as Pollution Management Inc., A Terracon Company, and the transition will be seamless for clients. The new acquisition is supported by Terracon’s existing operations in Little Rock and Rogers, Arkansas; Springfield and Joplin, Missouri; and Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“By joining Terracon, our clients will continue to benefit from the expertise and creative solutions we have provided for over 34 years, while also enjoying expanded access to Terracon’s national resources and multidiscipline services,” said Richard Davis, president, PMI.

“PMI’s team members will be a great fit in Terracon’s team, and will continue to grow their careers, and enhance client relationships, and add services for our clients,” said Doug Ford, vice president, PMI.

PMI is Terracon’s second acquisition in 2023, and its 19th acquisition since the beginning of 2017.

The transaction was brokered by Generational Equity of Dallas, Texas. "This strategic union combines the expertise and resources of two great companies,” said Julio Dominguez, managing director, M&A, Generational Equity. “Terracon and PMI are poised to redefine possibilities and deliver unparalleled value to their clients. Generational Equity is proud to have helped PMI find a home and partnership with Terracon."

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting firm comprised of more than 6,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. We provide on-time and real-time data-driven insights, provided by our talented employee-owners, to create an unmatched client experience that spans the lifecycle of any project, any size, anywhere. ​Terracon consistently ranks as a top 25 design firm by Engineering News-Record. Start to explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

