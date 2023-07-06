Walk this Way, Charlie Walk

Walk this Way Podcast: Charlie Walk & Media Mogul Jeff Smulyan Discuss the Secrets of Success

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlie Walk is a force to be reckoned with in the music, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. However, his highly rated podcast, Walk This Way, takes his expertise to new heights. The podcast features thought-provoking conversations with experts from a variety of industries, providing listeners with practical insights that can transform their lives. Charlie's connections and unique skills allow him to ask the right questions, creating exceptional content that has something for everyone. His passion for bringing knowledge to others shines through in every episode, making Walk This Way a must-listen for anyone looking to expand their knowledge and gain valuable insights.

On the Walk This Way podcast, Charlie Walk delves into the topic of finding one's "starship" - that unique quality or talent that sets an individual apart and propels them towards greatness. According to Charlie, everyone is born with this innate ability, but not everyone is fortunate enough to discover it. In this episode, Charlie sits down with legendary media mogul Jeff Smulyan to discuss his secrets to success. At the age of just 12 years old, Jeff knew that he was different from his peers. Through hard work and perseverance, Jeff found his starship and was able to build a massively successful career in the media industry, disrupting the fields of radio and sports.

Jeff Smulyan's love for the radio began at a young age. He found himself drawn to the creativity of the medium, especially the blank slate that allowed for the creation of radio stations from scratch. This love led him on a remarkable journey that culminated in the creation of a hugely successful radio station that was broadcast nationwide. Jeff's success was no mere fluke. Through his relentless pursuit of excellence, he was able to build a team of talented professionals who shared his passion for radio. Together, they made history, buying up NBC stations and hiring iconic talent like Greg Gumbel, Don Imus, Mad Dog Russo, and Mike Princessa. Jeff's vision and hard work paid off handsomely, creating a legacy that continues to inspire individuals who share his love of radio.

Charlie Walk was fascinated by Jeff Smulyan's journey and ownership position as CEO of Emmis Broadcasting and his vision for the company. Jeff shared his mission and the values that have remained true throughout the years. He revealed that he wrote the company's values on a napkin during a dinner outing, which included having fun, being rational, passionate, compassionate, not jeopardizing integrity, and admitting mistakes. Jeff proudly stated that Emmis had managed to live up to these values even when there were hiccups along the way, and that they have learned and grown from their mistakes. It was clear that Emmis' foundation held strong due to these principles.

Jeff Smulyan has seen his fair share of success throughout his career as an entrepreneur. In his new book, "Never Ride a Rollercoaster Upside Down," he shares how he has managed to stay grounded despite experiencing high highs and low times. For him, surrounding himself with the right people has been crucial in staying humble. Through the ups and downs, he has remained resilient and understands that success is never a straight path but rather a rollercoaster ride. For those looking to learn more about Jeff Smulyan and gain insights into his journey as an entrepreneur, his book is a must-read. Additionally, the "Walk this Way" episode features an in-depth conversation with Smulyan about his experiences and lessons learned throughout his career.

Listen to this top rated weekly episodes here: https://walk-this-way.simplecast.com

