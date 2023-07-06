RIDOH Recommends Several Beach Reopenings and Closures

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening City Park and Conimicut Beach in Warwick for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. In addition, RIDOH recommends closing several beaches because of high bacteria levels:

• Scarborough North in Narragansett • Goddard Park Beach in East Greenwich • Oakland Beach in Warwick • Kent County YMCA in Warwick • Warren Town beach in Warren • Camp Watchaug in Charlestown • Kingston's Camp in South Kingstown • Camp Hoffman in South Kingstown

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/data/beaches/