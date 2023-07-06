EDGE OF NFT EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION VIA DEFIANCE MEDIA

Reaching new global audience with web3 business and entertainment programming

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edge of Company Inc. the dynamic media and event company dedicated to elevating emerging technology, is proud to announce its expanded distribution of the Edge of NFT show on the innovative programming lineup of DeFiance TV, the 24-hour global broadcast and FAST network dedicated to the new economy. Edge of NFT brings exclusive NFT and Web3 content to Defiance TV viewers that explores the nuts and bolts of the business side, as well as the human element, of how NFTs are changing the way we interact with the things that we love.



The Edge of NFT Podcast brings listeners the top 1% of what's going on with NFTs today, and what will stand the test of time. With over 100,000 listeners exploring the world of NFTs and Web3 last year alone, the Edge of NFT podcast is for the futurists and dreamers, the disruptors and creators, the fans and connectors, and the makers and doers that are enthusiastic about where it goes next.

Edge of NFT premieres Friday June 30th at 500 p.m. Pacific/800 p.m. Eastern on DeFiance.TV New episodes will premiere every Friday at 8pm/5pm Pacificand will replay daily at 8pm ET/5pm PT, 12pm/9am Pacific and 5am/2am Pacific.

The Edge of NFT will join Defiance TV’s innovation focused talk show and podcast lineup, which features existing thought leaders including the O Show, Wondros, Crypto & Coffee, Lunar Crush and Money Talks.

"We are excited to broadcast The Edge of NFT Podcast with DeFiance Media and to bring our audience even more exclusive content on the future of NFTs and Web3," said Joshua Kriger, Co-Producer of Outer Edge LA. "Together, we will explore the possibilities and share insights that will help shape the future of this exciting industry."

Through this premiere, viewers can expect to gain exclusive insights and access to the top minds in the NFT and Web3 space. The show has featured notable guests such as Beeple, Steve Aoki, World Of Women, Yat Siu of Animoca Brands, Jiho the Founder of Axie Infinity, Marc Cuban, Gary Vee, and many others.

About Edge of NFT Podcast

The Edge of NFT Podcast brings listeners the top 1% of what's going on with NFTs today, and what will stand the test of time. With over 100,000 listeners exploring the world of NFTs and Web3 last year alone, the Edge of NFT podcast is for the futurists and dreamers, the disruptors and creators, the fans and connectors, and the makers and doers that are enthusiastic about where it goes next. www.edgeofnft.com

About DeFiance Media

DeFiance is a one of a kind media company with a 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to delivering video news and entertainment for the new economy. DeFiance Media streams live on FAST (Free Ad Supported Streaming Television) platforms SLING TV, Local Now, Rewarded TV, DistroTV, Glewed TV, FreeCast, Pzaz, Audacy, LG Australia and on social platforms Twitch and Twitter. DeFiance also streams an enhanced broadcast experience on desktop and mobile via www.defiance.tv. DeFiance is a National Press Club Member and Getty Editorial Partner.

MEDIA INQUIRES

Richard Carthon

contact@edgeof.xyz





Richard Carthon Edge Of richard at edgeof.xyz