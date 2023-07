UNAVX Ranked 5-STARS in Morningstar’s Equity Market Neutral Category

SYMBOL: UNAVX

Ask Your Advisor About the All Seasons Fund, UNAVX

MOSES LAKE, WA, USA, July 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- THE USA MUTUALS ALL SEASONS FUNDSYMBOL: UNAVXOn June 30, 2023, the All Seasons Fund (UNAVX) maintained it's overall FIVE-STAR Fund Rating in Morningstar’s Equity Market Neutral Category (out of 33 funds) from its inception on October 13th, 2017 to June 30, 2023, based on risk-adjusted return.Morningstar uses this step to calculate this rating:1) Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return: Adjust Morningstar Return for risk to get MRAR. Morningstar Risk is then calculated as the difference between Morningstar Return and Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return.The All Seasons Fund seeks capital appreciation and capital preservation with lower volatility throughout market cycles – highly correlated with the Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) 500Index in bull markets, and less or negatively correlated in bear markets.For a video overview of the All Season's Fund strategy, please visit: https://usamutuals.com/all-seasons-fund-unavx-overview/ HOW TO INVEST:The All Seasons Fund (symbol, UNAVX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds. Search for symbol: UNAVX with your custodian to invest.You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us. Please call our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options. To learn more about how to invest, click here: https://usamutuals.com/how-to-invest/ _____________IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING. FOR A PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS WITH THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND, PLEASE CALL 1-800-MUTUALS OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.USAMUTUALS.COM . READ THE PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE FUTURE RESULTS. THE PERFORMANCE DATA QUOTED REPRESENTS PAST PERFORMANCE AND CURRENT RETURNS MAY BE LOWER OR HIGHER. SHARE PRICES AND INVESTMENT RETURNS FLUCTUATE AND AN INVESTOR’S SHARES MAY BE WORTH MORE OR LESS THAN ORIGINAL COST UPON REDEMPTION. FOR PERFORMANCE DATA AS OF THE MOST RECENT MONTH-END PLEASE CALL 1-866-264-8783._____________Important Disclosures:The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and USA Mutual Advisors, Inc. are not affiliated.Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The risks associated with an investment in a Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. Remember, in addition to possibly not achieving your investment goals, you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund over long or even short periods of time. Certain stocks selected for a Fund’s portfolio may decline in value more than the overall stock market. Investments are subject to market risk, which may cause the value of the Fund’s investment to decline. Common stocks are susceptible to general stock market fluctuations and to volatile increases and decreases in value as market confidence in and perceptions of their issuers change. Investment strategies employed for a Fund may not result in an increase in the value of your investment or in overall performance equal to other investments. The Funds may use leverage, invest in derivatives and sell securities short. Leveraging may exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of a Fund’s portfolio. Investing in derivatives may subject the Fund to losses if the derivatives do not perform as expected. Short sales involve selling a security that a Fund borrows and does not own. Short sales carry significant risk, including the risk of loss if the value of a security sold short increases prior to the scheduled delivery date, since a Fund must pay more for the security than it has received from the purchaser in the short sale. Futures contracts are subject to the same risks as the underlying investments that they represent, but also may involve risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying investments. Small and mid-size companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The Morningstar ratings do not take into account sales loads.UNAVX received Five-Star ratings for 3-year (33 funds), 5-year (32 funds), and a Five-Star rating for overall (33 funds) periods ending June 30, 2023. All in Morningstar's Equity Market Neutral category based on risk-adjusted returns.Simultaneous with the commencement of the Fund's investment operations on October 13, 2017, the Goldman Navigator Fund, L.P., a limited partnership managed by Mr. Steven Goldman, (the "Predecessor Partnership"), converted into the Institutional Class shares of the Fund by contributing all of its assets to the Fund in exchange for Institutional Class shares of the Fund.The Predecessor Partnership was not registered under the 1940 Act and was not subject to certain investment limitations, diversification requirements, and other restrictions imposed by the 1940 Act and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, amended (the "Code"), which, if applicable, may have adversely affected its performance. On a going-forward basis after October 13, 2017, the Fund's performance will be calculated using the standard formula set forth in rules promulgated by the SEC, which differs in certain respects from the methods used to compute total returns for the Predecessor Partnership. Please refer to the Financial Statements section of the Fund's SAI to review additional information regarding the Predecessor Partnership.6287-NLD-07072023