FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, May 26, 2023





AUGUSTA — Annual reports are due on Thursday, June 1, 2023 for all business and nonprofit entities on file with the Secretary of State's office as of December 31, 2022.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is reminding those who must file that they can do so quickly and easily using the Secretary of State’s online filing system. To file online, go to https://www10.informe.org/aro/index_on.html. Payment can be made by Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express or with a subscriber account.

The annual report fee is $85 for domestic business entities, $150 for foreign business entities and $35 for domestic or foreign nonprofit corporations. Entities that filed online in a previous year will be able to review and update their information as necessary prior to filing this year’s report. For account subscribers, the online filing service includes additional functionality to assist with managing multiple annual report filings.

Another online service allows noncommercial clerks or noncommercial registered agents to change their addresses. Additionally, this service allows an authorized individual of a foreign entity (organized outside of the State of Maine) to change the principal or home office address. Anyone wishing to make these address changes separately from the online annual report filing service should visit https://www10.informe.org/icrs/change/.

For those who prefer to file a paper annual report, a preprinted form can be downloaded at: http://www10.informe.org/aro/form_download.html.

A substantial late-filing penalty will be assessed, and may not be waived, on all reports received after the June 1, 2023 filing deadline.

The Secretary of State’s Corporations Division can assist with questions regarding annual report filing or changing an address. The division can be reached at (207) 624-7752 or by email at cec.corporations@maine.gov.

