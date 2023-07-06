Prestige Consumer Healthcare Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Prestige”) (NYSE: PBH) today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company’s ESG attributes and the steps it has taken to establish baselines to measure the Company’s sustainability strategy. The Company’s ESG framework is centered on three pillars – supporting an inclusive workforce, responsible corporate citizenship, and producing sustainably.



To read the full Prestige Consumer Healthcare 2023 Sustainability Report and learn more about the Company’s ESG journey, please visit esg.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

“We are a company dedicated to delivering our consumers a safe and efficacious consumer healthcare product portfolio that is supported by our Company’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance framework,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare. “That mission is the guiding force behind our operations and we’re proud to formally share with all of our stakeholders how it has helped to inform our ESG strategy. We have internally aligned ourselves to identify where opportunities exist in terms of addressing key ESG issues and have anchored ESG into all facets of our business. By leveraging our guiding principles, we pledge as a company to address each ESG topic to ensure we continually help our consumers care for themselves and their loved ones for generations to come.”

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse and iconic portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

