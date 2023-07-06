Submit Release
Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on the morning of July 21, 2023. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (800) 619-7414. Outside the United States, please call (212) 547-0478. The participant passcode is 8108580. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (866) 407-9274 followed by the passcode 5614. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-0619 followed by the passcode 5614. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


