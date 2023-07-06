New Mexico Angels Announces New Battery Technology Seeking Seed Investment

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, NM, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the push continues for more electric vehicles, renewable energy storage solutions and reducing dependency on fossil fuels, a new technology out of the University of New Mexico is providing investment opportunities. New Mexico-based Flow Aluminum, Inc. has developed a groundbreaking high-performance battery technology: a revolutionary innovation that not only surpasses traditional energy storage solutions but also supports sustainable environmental practices. Its novel battery technology combines exceptional performance with an eco-friendly approach, as it requires no rare earth minerals and operates as a direct air capture system. The battery is also lower cost than the lithium ion alternative.

“At its core, our battery technology delivers unrivaled energy storage capabilities, offering increased power density(695 wh/kg), extended lifespan, and faster charging times compared to conventional batteries. With our solution, users can experience a significant boost in energy efficiency and reliability across various applications ranging from electric vehicles to grid-scale energy storage,” explained Tom Chepucavage, Flow Aluminum Strategic Advisor.

Conventional batteries contribute to environmental degradation through resource-intensive production and disposal. Flow Aluminum’s batteries actively tackle the carbon footprint by capturing carbon dioxide from the air during the charging process. By integrating direct air capture functionality, the technology actively works to combat climate change while providing superior energy storage performance.

The company is in its seed money raising phase after winning a variety of start-up pitch contests. Initial interest in the technology has come from several drone/aerospace companies that are planning on testing the product along with several electric vehicle manufacturers.

“With our high-performance battery technology, we offer a game-changing solution that combines superior performance, lower cost, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. We are hoping to reach people that share our commitment to embracing the power of innovation and will join us in shaping a cleaner, greener future, where energy storage and carbon capture go hand in hand for a more sustainable tomorrow,” Chepucavage added.

For more information, go to flowaluminum.com

Joanie Griffin New Mexico Angels 505-261-4444 jgriffin@sunny505.com