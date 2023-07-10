Market Analysis on Single End Cord market, Artificial Lightweight Aggregate market and Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market forecasted till 2030

The global Single End Cord market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in various industries such as textile, packaging and others. The market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, and geography. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the growth of the textile industry and the increasing demand for packaging materials in this region. The market size is expected to reach USD 349.57 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period. Key players operating in the global Single End Cord market include Teijin Frontier, Nexis Fibers, Yueda Yarns, and others.

The single end cord market is highly competitive and includes several companies that cater to various industries. The major players in the market include Mehler, Glanzstoff, Kordsa, SKS Textiles, Tejin, Qingdao Tipont Cord Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Unifull, SANWU TEXTILE CO.,LTD., Sanlux, Cordus, Shakti Cords, Wujiang Hongda, Nantong Heming, Shandong Helon Polytex, and Shenyang Chenyu.

These companies use single end cord in various applications, including tire reinforcement, rubber reinforcement, conveyor belts, and many other industrial applications. They help to grow the single end cord market through innovation in materials and new product development.

Sales revenue figures of some of the above-listed companies include:

- Kordsa reported sales revenue of USD 1.17 billion in 2019

- Tejin reported sales revenue of USD 9.6 billion in 2019

- Glanzstoff reported sales revenue of USD 340 million in 2019.

Single End Cord is a type of twisted or braided cord that is made of a single strand of material such as polyester, nylon, or other fibers. Polyester cords are one of the most popular types of single end cords as they are durable and have a low level of water absorption, meaning they are resistant to mold and mildew. Nylon cords, on the other hand, are popular due to their high strength and elasticity, making them ideal for heavy-duty applications such as climbing ropes and fishing nets. Other types of single end cords are made of natural fibers such as cotton or jute, which are more affordable but not as durable as synthetic fibers.

Single end cord is an important component of several industrial applications. These applications include conveyor belts, hoses, and tires. In conveyor belts, single end cords are used to provide strength and durability to the belt, ensuring that it can withstand the rigors of heavy-duty material handling operations. Similarly, in hoses, single end cords are used to provide flexibility and strength to the hose, allowing it to be used for a variety of fluid transfer applications. In tires, single end cords are used to provide the necessary stiffness and strength to the tire, ensuring that it can withstand the high speeds and weight loads associated with modern automotive applications.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the single end cord market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for single end cords for various applications in countries like China and India. The market share percent valuation for this region is estimated to be around 45%.

North America and Europe are also expected to have significant market shares of around 25% and 20%, respectively. This can be attributed to the presence of prominent manufacturers and increasing demand for single end cords for industries like automotive, healthcare, and aerospace.

The Latin American and Middle East regions are likely to have smaller market shares, but still, a considerable contribution to the overall market is expected. The market share percent valuation for Latin America and the Middle East is expected to be around 7% and 3%, respectively.

The global artificial lightweight aggregate market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable construction materials. The market size is expected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of green construction practices and the demand for lightweight and energy-efficient materials are driving the market growth. The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players, market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. The report provides valuable insights to stakeholders and investors to make informed decisions.

The global artificial lightweight aggregate market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market. The key companies operating in the market include Arcosa, Leca (Saint-Gobain), Holcim Ltd, Boral Limited, Cemex, Liapor, Norlite, Charah Solutions, STALITE Lightweight Aggregate, Argex, Salt River Materials Group, Utelite Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Sumitomo Osaka Cement, Taiheiyo Materials, Ube Industries, Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd, Laterlite Spa, Alfa Aggregates, Dicalite Europe, Dennert Poraver GmbH, Liaver GmbH & co. KG, and Buildex.

These companies contribute to the growth of the artificial lightweight aggregate market by expanding their product portfolio, enhancing their production capacity, and entering into strategic partnerships. For instance, in 2020, Arcosa acquired Cherry Industries, a leading producer of lightweight aggregates, to expand its product portfolio and market reach.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Holcim Ltd: CHF 19.7 billion (2020)

- Boral Limited: AUD 4.3 billion (2020)

- Cemex: USD 13.7 billion (2020)

- Salt River Materials Group: USD 263 million (2019)

Artificial Lightweight Aggregate (LWA) is a type of construction material, which is manufactured by using industrial waste, recycled materials, and natural resources. There are various types of Artificial LWA, including Expanded Clay, Expanded Shale and Slate, Sintered Fly Ash, Stone Sludge, Expanded Perlite, and others. These types are created using different technological processes, and each offers unique properties and benefits.

Expanded Clay, Expanded Shale, and Slate are made from natural materials and are known for their lightweight, insulating, and moisture-resistant properties. Sintered Fly Ash is made by processing fly ash from coal-fired power plants, which results in a hard and dense material that is ideal for road construction and structural applications. Stone Sludge is created from waste stone materials and is widely used in concrete, asphalt, and roadside drainage systems. Expanded Perlite is a volcanic glass material that is expanded to create a lightweight, insulating aggregate that is commonly used in horticulture and insulation applications.

Artificial Lightweight Aggregate (ALA) is used in two different purposes: structural and non-structural. For structural purpose, ALA serves as a replacement for traditional heavy aggregates like gravel and crushed rock in concrete production. ALA enhances the strength and durability of concrete and reduces the overall weight of the structure. As for non-structural application, ALA is used as insulation material, landscaping and horticultural media, and in the production of lightweight masonry blocks.

Artificial Lightweight Aggregate market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific region due to the increasing construction activities, urbanization, and industrialization in countries such as China and India. The region is expected to hold a major market share of approximately 40% in 2028. The market in North America and Europe is also expected to grow significantly as the governments are focusing on sustainable construction materials. The market share of North America is anticipated to be around 25% and in Europe to be around 20% in 2028. The Middle East and Africa and South America are also expected to have moderate growth in the market share of the Artificial Lightweight Aggregate market. The market share of the Middle East and Africa is projected to be around 10% and South America to be around 5% in 2028.

The Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.85% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, rising demand for disposable medical supplies, and the adoption of advanced technologies. The market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of size, the global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market was valued at USD 248.70 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 544.70 million by 2030. North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Major players in the market include TRIMPEX Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Jiangsu Huawei Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., and many more.

The disposable blood pressure cuffs market is highly competitive due to the presence of several key players, including Hill-Rom, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Medline, Philips, SunTech Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, Midmark, American Diagnostic Corporation, and HealthSmart. These companies primarily provide healthcare solutions for hospitals, clinics, and home use.

These companies help grow the disposable blood pressure cuffs market by providing innovative, cost-effective, and reliable solutions for healthcare professionals and consumers. Their products and services are crucial in managing blood pressure and preventing hypertension-related complications. The disposable blood pressure cuffs market was valued at USD 420 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 590 million by 2027.

Sales revenue figures for some of the companies mentioned above include:

- Hill-Rom: USD 2.91 billion in 2020

- Cardinal Health: USD 152.88 billion in 2020

- GE Healthcare: USD 16.43 billion in 2020

- Philips: EUR 19.5 billion in 2020

Disposable blood pressure cuffs are designed to be used only once and then disposed of, which is a major advantage in preventing the spread of infection in healthcare facilities. The market for disposable blood pressure cuffs is increasing as the need for efficient infection control measures increases. There are three main types of disposable blood pressure cuffs: adult disposable BP cuffs, newborn disposable BP cuffs, and child disposable BP cuffs.

The adult disposable BP cuff is the most common type of disposable BP cuff. It is used to measure the blood pressure of adults and is usually available in different sizes to fit different arm circumferences. Newborn disposable BP cuffs are used to measure the blood pressure of infants and neonates and are smaller in size. Child disposable BP cuffs are designed for children and adolescents and are available in several sizes to fit different age groups.

Disposable blood pressure cuffs have gained popularity due to their convenience and reduction in the risk of infection transmission. They are commonly used in hospitals and clinics for patient monitoring. The cuff is wrapped around the patient’s arm, and a blood pressure monitor is used to measure the patient’s blood pressure. After use, the cuff is disposed of to prevent the transmission of infections and cross-contamination. Other applications of disposable blood pressure cuffs include in-home blood pressure monitoring and mobile healthcare services.

The disposable blood pressure cuffs market is expected to witness significant growth across various regions. North America is slated to dominate the market owing to the presence of key market players and increasing demand for disposable blood pressure cuffs. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing adoption of disposable products and rising awareness about infection control measures. Europe is anticipated to witness steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The US market is projected to witness growth due to the increasing incidence of hypertension. China is also expected to witness strong growth due to the increasing aging population and rising healthcare expenditure.

