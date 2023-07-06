Submit Release
Rental Side-by-Side Operator Suffered Minor Injuries

Sergeant Glen Lucas
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
July 6, 2023

Berlin, NH – A Massachusetts man suffered minor injuries after a rental side-by-side crash on the Brook Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., 37-year-old Daniel Braley of New Bedford, MA, was coming down the Brook Road Trail when he failed to negotiate a downhill section of the trail and crashed the rental Side by Side into a ditch.

Passing riders saw the side-by-side in the ditch, stopped to help Braley, and then called 911. This call initiated a response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, and Berlin Police Department to the crash scene. While on patrol a New Hampshire Forest Ranger heard the call and was the first to arrive on scene.

Braley was trapped under the machine but did not report any injuries on the scene. His passenger was transported from the scene for precautionary measures and only had minor injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the crash and investigated the scene.

After Conservation Officers spoke with Braley, and made an assessment of the crash scene, it was determined that inexperience and speed were factors in the crash.

