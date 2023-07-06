Submit Release
Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release second quarter results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: August 3, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6392
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-0899

Conference ID: 3641459
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Contacts:

Media:
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com


Primary Logo

