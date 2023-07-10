Market Analysis on Purging Compounds market, Ion Exchange Membrane market and Acrylic Foam Tape market forecasted till 2030

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

Executive Summary:

The Purging Compounds market is experiencing steady growth due to the increase in demand across various industries such as plastics, automotive, aerospace, and medical devices. The global market size for Purging Compounds was valued at $450 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The key market players operating in the Purging Compounds market include Chem-Trend LP, Daicel Corporation, Dyna-Purge, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Clariant International Ltd. The growing need for reducing operational downtime, increasing production efficiency, and improving product quality is driving the growth of the Purging Compounds market worldwide.

The global purging compounds market is highly competitive with the presence of key players like DOW Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, 3M Company, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Clariant AG, Velox GmbH, Dupont, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, and Dyna-Purge among others. These companies are focusing on product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market position and gain a larger share of the market.

Purging compounds are used in the plastic processing industry to clean and remove residual materials from machinery when transitioning between different resins or colors. There are different types of purging compounds including mechanical, chemical/foaming, and liquid. Mechanical purging compounds work by physically scraping or scrubbing the material from the machinery. Chemical/foaming purging compounds use chemical reactions to break down and remove the material, while also creating a foam to help remove residue from hard-to-reach areas. Liquid purging compounds are used primarily for maintenance and regular cleaning of machinery.

Purging compounds are used to clean the machinery used in injection molding machines, blow molding machines, and extruders. Injection molding machines create plastic products by injecting melted plastic into a mold. Blow molding machines create hollow containers such as bottles by blowing air into a molten tube. Extruders create plastic products by pushing molten plastic through a die. Purging compounds are used to remove stuck-on plastics, including carbon build-up, from the machinery used in each of these processes. By using purging compounds, manufacturers can reduce downtime for cleaning and extend the life of their equipment.

The Purging Compounds market is expected to witness significant growth in the Asia Pacific region, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the rise in industrialization and an increase in manufacturing activities in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region is expected to hold the largest market share of approximately 40% by 2025.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the purging compounds market due to the increase in demand from end-use industries like automotive, packaging, and healthcare. These regions are expected to hold a market share of approximately 30% each by 2025.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness moderate growth in the purging compounds market due to the presence of developing countries with growing manufacturing sectors. However, these regions are expected to hold a relatively smaller market share of approximately 5% each by 2030.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/purging-compounds-r314

Executive Summary:

The global ion exchange membrane market is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Ion exchange membranes are critical components used in various industries such as water treatment, energy storage, chemical processing, and pharmaceuticals. The increasing demand for clean water, rising adoption of renewable energy systems, and growing applications in the chemical industry are driving the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

The global ion exchange membrane market is highly competitive, with several companies operating in the industry. Key players are actively involved in research and development activities to enhance their product offerings and cater to the evolving market demands. Some of the prominent players in the market include DuPont, Ion Exchange India Ltd., LANXESS AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Tokuyama Corporation. These companies focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansions to strengthen their market position.

In terms of sales revenue figures, DowDuPont reported a total revenue of USD 85.97 billion in 2019, while Solvay reported a revenue of EUR 10.24 billion in the same year. Asahi Kasei reported a revenue of JPY 1.85 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year, while Asahi Glass had revenue of JPY 1.44 trillion in the same period. Dongyue Group reported a revenue of CNY 13.8 billion in 2019.

Ion exchange membranes are available in different types, each designed for specific applications and environments. The commonly used types of ion exchange membranes include cation exchange membranes, anion exchange membranes, bipolar membranes, and hybrid membranes. Cation exchange membranes selectively allow the passage of positively charged ions, while anion exchange membranes permit the passage of negatively charged ions. Bipolar membranes possess both cation and anion exchange properties, enabling the splitting of water into hydrogen and oxygen. Hybrid membranes combine the features of different types to offer enhanced performance and versatility.

Ion exchange membranes find extensive applications in various industries. In water treatment, they are used for desalination, removal of heavy metals, and purification processes. In energy storage systems such as fuel cells and redox flow batteries, ion exchange membranes facilitate the selective transport of ions, contributing to efficient energy conversion. The chemical processing industry utilizes ion exchange membranes for separation, purification, and concentration processes. In pharmaceuticals, ion exchange membranes play a vital role in drug delivery systems and separation of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

North America is expected to dominate the ion exchange membrane market due to the robust water treatment industry and the increasing adoption of clean energy systems in the region. Europe is also a significant market, driven by strict environmental regulations and the growing demand for sustainable solutions. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, is witnessing rapid growth in the market due to the rising population, increasing industrial activities, and government initiatives for clean water and energy solutions. The regional distribution of market share is estimated as follows: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia-Pacific (25%), and the remaining market share shared among other regions such as Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/ion-exchange-membrane-r315

Executive Summary:

The global acrylic foam tape market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Acrylic foam tape is a high-performance adhesive tape widely used in various industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging. The increasing demand for lightweight and durable bonding solutions, along with the growing trend of replacing traditional fasteners, is driving the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.



The global acrylic foam tape market is highly competitive, with several companies operating in the industry. Key players are actively engaged in product innovation and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge. Some of the prominent players in the market include 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, and Scapa Group PLC. These companies focus on developing advanced acrylic foam tape solutions, expanding their global presence, and enhancing customer relationships.

3M, another top player in the market, generated sales revenue of USD 32.2 billion in 2020. Nitto generated sales revenue of USD 7.8 billion in the same year. Tesa, a subsidiary of Beiersdorf AG, recorded sales revenue of EUR 1.3 billion in 2020.

Acrylic foam tapes are available in different forms and configurations to cater to various bonding requirements. The two common types of acrylic foam tape are single-sided and double-sided tapes. Single-sided acrylic foam tapes feature adhesive on one side, providing excellent bonding strength between two surfaces. Double-sided acrylic foam tapes have adhesive on both sides, enabling strong bonding between multiple surfaces. Both types offer high temperature resistance, excellent adhesion to different substrates, and long-term durability.

Acrylic foam tapes find widespread applications across diverse industries. In the automotive sector, they are used for bonding exterior trim, side moldings, emblem badges, and interior components. Acrylic foam tapes provide reliable bonding even under extreme weather conditions, vibration, and thermal expansion. In the construction industry, they are utilized for bonding curtain walls, façade panels, architectural signs, and other structural elements. Acrylic foam tapes offer excellent sealing properties, ensuring airtight and watertight joints. The electronics industry employs acrylic foam tapes for mounting LED lighting, displays, touchscreens, and electronic components. Additionally, acrylic foam tapes find applications in packaging, where they provide secure and reliable bonding for cartons, displays, and point-of-sale materials.

North America is expected to dominate the acrylic foam tape market due to the well-established automotive and construction industries in the region. Europe is also a significant market, driven by stringent regulations for automotive safety and the growing adoption of advanced bonding solutions. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea, is witnessing substantial growth in the market due to the expanding automotive production and infrastructure development. The regional distribution of market share is estimated as follows: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia-Pacific (25%), and the remaining market share shared among other regions such as Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/acrylic-foam-tape-r316