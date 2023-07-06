Electrical Insulating Rubber Gloves Market Driven by Safety Awareness & Industrial Expansion, Despite Pandemic Challenge

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electrical Insulating Rubber Gloves Market witnessed a strong performance in 2021 and is projected to maintain a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rapid pace of industrialization and the increasing awareness among workers regarding the importance of safety and protection against electric shock.

Electrical insulating rubber gloves play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of workers by providing high protection against electric shocks. These gloves are manufactured using high-quality dielectric natural rubber, which possesses unique properties such as flexibility, high puncture resistance, durability, non-deforming nature, and extended operating life. These attributes contribute to the overall protection of workers from various types of electrical hazards, minimizing the risk of severe injuries.

One of the key drivers for the demand of electrical insulating rubber gloves is their ability to offer significant burn protection in situations like arc flash incidents. This feature further enhances their appeal in industries where workers are exposed to high-voltage electrical equipment. The ability of these gloves to mitigate the risk of burn injuries adds to their value and is expected to fuel the demand for electrical insulating rubber gloves in the coming years.

Top Leading Players in Electrical Insulating Rubber Gloves Market:

• Secura B.C.

• Honeywell Safety

• Binamé Electroglove

• Ansell

• GB Industries

• YOTSUGI CO., LTD.

• Saf-T-Gard

• Orion

• Regeltex

• Boddingtons Electrical

• Maxisafe

• Cementex Products, Inc.

• Dipped Products PLC (DPL)

• Hubbell Power Systems

• Stanco Safety Products

• Derancourt

• Protective Industrial Products (PIP)

Driving Factors and Restrain of Electrical Insulating Rubber Gloves Market:

Driving Factors:

1. Increasing Safety Regulations: The implementation of stringent safety regulations by various governing bodies and organizations is a major driving factor for the electrical insulating rubber gloves market. These regulations aim to ensure the safety of workers in electrical industries, thereby driving the demand for insulating gloves.

2. Growing Electrical Infrastructure: The expansion of electrical infrastructure, including power generation, transmission, and distribution systems, drives the demand for electrical insulating rubber gloves. As more power plants, substations, and electrical networks are established, the need for gloves to protect workers from electrical hazards increases.

3. Rising Focus on Workers' Safety: There is a growing emphasis on worker safety across industries, including electrical and power sectors. Employers are increasingly investing in protective equipment, such as insulating rubber gloves, to ensure the well-being of their workforce. This factor propels the demand for these gloves.

4. Technological Advancements: Advancements in glove manufacturing technologies have led to the development of improved electrical insulating rubber gloves. These gloves offer better protection, enhanced dexterity, and increased durability. The availability of technologically advanced gloves contributes to the growth of the market.

Restraints:

1. High Cost: Electrical insulating rubber gloves are typically more expensive than standard work gloves due to their specialized nature and the materials used. The higher cost can be a restraining factor, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises or companies operating on tight budgets.

2. Limited Shelf Life: Rubber gloves have a limited shelf life and need to be replaced periodically, even if they are not visibly damaged. This factor can be a restraint as it increases the maintenance and replacement costs for users. Additionally, it adds to the overall cost of using electrical insulating rubber gloves.

3. Availability of Substitutes: While electrical insulating rubber gloves provide excellent protection against electrical hazards, there are alternative solutions available in the market. For instance, some industries may opt for insulating blankets or mats instead of gloves. The availability of substitutes can limit the demand for rubber gloves in certain applications.

4. Complex Manufacturing Process: The manufacturing process of electrical insulating rubber gloves is complex and requires specialized equipment and expertise. This can be a restraint for new entrants or companies looking to expand their production capabilities. The complexity of the manufacturing process may limit the overall supply of gloves in the market.

Electrical Insulating Rubber Gloves Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Low Voltage Electrical Insulating Rubber Gloves

• Medium Voltage Electrical Insulating Rubber Gloves

• High Voltage Electrical Insulating Rubber Gloves

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Electrical and Electronics Industry

• Automotive Industry

• Telecommunications Industry

• Construction Industry

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

