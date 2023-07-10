Market Analysis on Stainless Steel Abrasive market, Bio Polyols market and High Temperature Adhesive market forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary

The global stainless steel abrasive market is projected to reach $1.2 billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.50% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand from the manufacturing, automotive, and construction industries. The report provides detailed insights into the market conditions, including trends, drivers, and challenges. It also covers market segmentation by type, application, and region. The key players in the market include AB Shot Teknik Metal, Metabrasive, Wheelabrator, Norton Abrasives, and others. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the growing industrialization and infrastructure development.

The global stainless steel abrasive market is highly competitive due to the presence of several global and regional players. The key players operating in the market include Ervin Industries, Winoa, Vulkan Inox GmbH, Jiangsu Daqi Metal Surface Treatment Co., Ltd., KrampeHarex GmbH and Co. KG, Zibo TAA Metal Technology Co., Ltd, and Shandong Kaitai Group Co., Ltd.

These companies use stainless steel abrasive products in various applications, including in the automotive, aerospace, and metalworking industries. They help to grow the stainless steel abrasive market by providing high-quality products and services to their customers.

Ervin Industries, Winoa, and Shandong Kaitai Group Co., Ltd. are some of the leading companies in the stainless steel abrasive market, with reported sales revenue of USD 36.5 million, USD 1.7 billion, and USD 1.5 billion, respectively (as of 2020).

Stainless steel abrasive is a common material utilized in the manufacturing and construction industry for cleaning, surface preparation, and surface finishing purposes. There are two types of stainless steel abrasive, namely stainless steel shot and stainless steel grit. Stainless steel shot is a spherical shape that is typically used for cleaning and surface preparation jobs for non-ferrous materials. On the other hand, stainless steel grit has a sharp angular shape that is typically employed in situations where high impact force is required.

Stainless steel abrasive is widely used in different applications like transport, machinery, and others due to its superior properties like corrosion resistance, durability, and strength. In the transport industry, stainless steel abrasive is used for cleaning and maintaining trains, ships, and aircraft. In machinery, it is used for surface preparation, deburring, and cleaning of different components. In the construction industry, it is used for cleaning of concrete surfaces and structural steel.

The stainless steel abrasive market is expected to witness significant growth in North America due to the increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to the expansion of end-use industries such as construction, oil & gas, and transportation. Europe is set to witness moderate growth due to the presence of established automotive and aerospace industries. The USA is expected to see healthy growth due to the increasing demand for stainless steel abrasive in several industries, including construction, oil & gas, and mining. China is anticipated to be a major contributor to the growth of the stainless steel abrasive market, driven by the growth in the automotive and construction industries.

The Global Bio Polyols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The favorable government regulations and increasing demand for bio-based products are expected to drive the market growth. The Bio Polyols market is segmented by type (polyether, polyester), by application (rigid foam, flexible foam, coatings, adhesives, elastomers), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa). The market size was valued at USD 3.97 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2026. Polyether based bio polyols is expected to have the largest market share due to its wide range of applications.

Bio polyols market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market share. These players include BASF, Cargill Inc, MCNS, Emery Oleochemicals, Croda, Alberdingk Boley, Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, Maskimi, Stahl, Polylabs, Xuchuan Chemical, Vertellus, NivaPol, MCPU Polymer, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, and EDB Poliois Vegetais.

These companies help grow the bio polyols market by developing innovative bio-based products that meet the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. These companies also collaborate with their customers to offer tailor-made solutions for specific applications.

Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are:

- BASF: €62.7 billion in 2020

- Cargill Inc: $115.1 billion in 2020

- Emery Oleochemicals: $1.2 billion in 2019

Bio Polyols are the polyols derived from renewable resources such as vegetable oils, sugarcane, corn, etc. These polyols have become essential in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams due to their eco-friendly nature, low toxicity, and excellent physical properties. There are two types of bio polyols: Polyether Polyols, which are made from propylene oxide or ethylene oxide, and Polyester Polyols, which are made by reacting dibasic acids with diols. Polyether Polyols are known for their high flexibility and good resistance to hydrolysis and Polyester Polyols are known for their excellent mechanical properties and UV stability. Both types of bio polyols can be used in a variety of applications such as flexible foams, rigid foams, adhesives, sealants, coatings, etc.

Bio polyols, derived from natural and renewable sources like soybean and castor oil, have found multiple applications across industries. In furniture and bedding, bio polyols are used in the production of foam that provides comfort and support. In construction and insulation, they contribute to insulation materials, sealants, and adhesives that reduce energy consumption. In the automotive industry, bio polyols are used to manufacture seats and cushions. Similarly, it is used in packaging, carpet backing, and other applications.

North America is expected to dominate the Bio Polyols market with a market share of approximately 40%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market share of Bio Polyols in Europe is expected to be around 30%, while the market share in Asia Pacific is expected to be around 25%. The rest of the world is expected to hold the remaining market share.

The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products from various end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, packaging, and furniture, is expected to drive the growth of the Bio Polyols market in these regions. Additionally, the growing focus of governments and regulatory authorities on reducing carbon emissions is expected to further boost the adoption of Bio Polyols in these regions.

The global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2023 to 2030. The market is being driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. COF is an essential component in the manufacturing process of these devices. The growing adoption of COF technology in the automotive industry for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is also expected to drive market growth. The market is dominated by key players such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, NAMICS Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, and others. The global COF market size is estimated to reach USD 454.20 million by 2030.

The global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) market is highly competitive with key players such as Henkel, Won Chemical, LORD Corporation, Hanstars, Fuji Chemical, Panacol, Namics Corporation, Shenzhen Dover, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Bondline, Zymet, AIM Solder, MacDermid (Alpha Advanced Materials), Darbond, AI Technology and Master Bond vying for market share.

These companies use COF materials in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace. They help to grow the COF market by continuously innovating and developing new materials that enhance the performance and reliability of electronic devices. Furthermore, key players are also focusing on expanding their business reach by collaborating with other companies, acquiring small players, and exploring new markets.

In terms of revenue, Henkel generated sales revenue of USD 21.7 billion in 2020 from various segments, including adhesives for the electronics industry. LORD Corporation had sales revenue of USD 1.5 billion in 2020, while Shin-Etsu Chemical recorded net sales of JPY 962 billion (USD 8.78 billion) in 2020.

Chip On Film Underfill (COF) is a popular technology used to enhance the reliability and performance of electronic devices. It includes various types of underfill materials such as Capillary Underfill (CUF), No Flow Underfill (NUF), Non-Conductive Paste (NCP) Underfill, Non-Conductive Film (NCF) Underfill, and Molded Underfill (MUF) Underfill. Capillary Underfill (CUF) is designed to flow into narrow gaps between chips and substrates by capillary action while No Flow Underfill (NUF) is a highly viscous material that does not flow beyond its designated area. Non-Conductive Paste (NCP) Underfill is applied as a paste and cures in place. Non-Conductive Film (NCF) Underfill is a pre-made film that is placed between the chip and substrate before assembly, while Molded Underfill (MUF) Underfill is applied during the molding process of the chip.

Chip On Film Underfill (COF) is a method that is widely used in electronic devices like cell phones, tablets, and LCD displays. This technology involves attaching an integrated circuit (IC) chip to a flexible circuit board using an underfill adhesive. The adhesive, which is usually a polymer resin, fills the gap between the IC chip and the flexible circuit board, providing mechanical support and electrical connections between the two. COF technology enables smaller and more compact electronic devices, faster processing speeds, and improved device durability.

North America and Europe are expected to hold significant market shares as well, with expected market share percentages of around 20% and 18% respectively. This can be attributed to the presence of prominent players in the market and the increasing demand for advanced electronics in these regions.

Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in the COF market.

