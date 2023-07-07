Market Analysis on Nickel Foam market, Ethylene market and Polyester Forming Fabric market forecasted till 2030

The global nickel foam market is expected to reach a market size of USD 170.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for the product in energy storage systems, owing to its high thermal and electrical conductivity, as well as its high corrosion resistance properties. Other factors driving the market growth include the growing production of Li-ion batteries, and the increasing use of nickel foam in electrochemical sensing applications. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market due to the presence of major manufacturers, while the North American nickel foam market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of green energy systems.

Nickel foam market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several small and large players. The key players operating in this market are Hunan Corun, Alantum, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Wuzhou Sanhe New Material, Heze Tianyu Technology, Novamet Specialty Products, JIA SHI DE, and Kunshan Jiayisheng.

These companies contribute significantly to the growth of the nickel foam market by providing high-quality and reliable products to their customers. Hunan Corun reported sales revenue of $36.7 million in 2020, while Alantum reported sales revenue of $29.4 million during the same period.

In conclusion, the nickel foam market is highly competitive, with the presence of several small and large players offering a wide range of high-quality nickel foam products for various industrial, scientific, and commercial applications. These companies play a crucial role in the growth and development of the nickel foam market by providing innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to their customers.

Nickel foam is a highly porous material that is widely used in various applications, including the aerospace industry, energy storage, and catalysis. There are two main types of nickel foam: continuous nickel foam and special nickel foam. Continuous nickel foam is a uniform and regular structure with a high open porosity. It is mainly used in filtration, heat dissipation, and battery electrodes. Special nickel foam, on the other hand, has a unique structure and properties that meet the specific requirements of certain applications. It can be tailored to have a high surface area, high density, or low resistance, making it suitable for use in catalysis, electronics, and medical devices.

Nickel foam, a porous metallic material, has multiple applications in different industries. As a battery electrode material, nickel foam enhances the electrical connections between the battery terminals, thereby improving the energy storage capacity and performance. In fuel cells, nickel foam acts as a current collector, converting the energy generated from the electrochemical reaction into electricity. As a catalyst material, nickel foam's high surface area makes it ideal for catalyzing chemical reactions, such as in the production of hydrogen gas. The material also serves as a filter material, sound-absorbing material, and has other applications in medical devices, aerospace, and automotive industries.

The market share of the nickel foam market is expected to be highest in Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. According to the report, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a market share of around 45% by 2027, followed by North America with a market share of approximately 25% and Europe with a market share of about 20%. The rest of the market share is expected to be held by the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions.

The global ethylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The increasing demand for ethylene derivatives such as polyethylene and ethylene oxide in various end-use industries such as packaging, construction, and automotive is driving the market growth. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the ethylene market due to the presence of developing economies such as China and India, which are witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization. Feedstocks such as naphtha, ethane, and propane are the primary sources for ethylene production. The market is also facing challenges such as volatility in crude oil prices and stringent regulations related to emissions.

The global ethylene market is highly competitive, with a few large players dominating the landscape. The top companies operating in the market are Dow Chemical, Sabic, ExxonMobil, Sinopec, LyondellBasell, Shell, TotalEnergies, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Ineos, CNPC, Formosa, National Petrochemical Company (NPC), BASF, Reliance Industries, Westlake, Sasol, CNOOC, Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical, Hengli Petrochemical, and Mitsubishi.

Some of the companies that have contributed significantly to the growth of the ethylene market include Dow Chemical, Sabic, LyondellBasell, and ExxonMobil. These companies have made sizeable investments in research and development and have continuously innovated to improve their products and processes.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Dow Chemical: USD 31.9 billion in 2020

- Sabic: USD 35.4 billion in 2020

- LyondellBasell: USD 33.6 billion in 2020

- ExxonMobil: USD 181.5 billion in 2020

Ethylene is a colorless, flammable gas that is widely used in the production of several chemical products. There are various types of ethylene, such as ethane, naphtha, and LPG. Ethane is a hydrocarbon that is often found in natural gas and used as a feedstock for the production of ethylene. Naphtha is a liquid hydrocarbon that is typically derived from crude oil and is also used as a feedstock for ethylene production. LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) is a byproduct of natural gas processing and is used as a fuel source for heating and cooking, as well as a feedstock for chemical production. These types of ethylene are important because they are key feedstocks for producing a wide range of chemicals, including plastics, synthetic fibers, and solvents. The availability and cost of these types of ethylene can have a significant impact on the overall demand for ethylene and the products it is used to produce.

Ethylene has various applications in the industry, including the production of polyethylene (PE), ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol (EO/EG), styrene monomer (SM), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and other derivatives. In polyethylene production, ethylene is polymerized to form different grades of PE, which are used for various applications like packaging, pipes, and cable insulation. In EO/EG production, ethylene is reacted with oxygen to produce ethylene oxide, which is then hydrolyzed to produce ethylene glycol, used in the production of polyester fibers and antifreeze fluids. Ethylene is also used in the production of styrene monomer, a building block for various plastics, and in PVC production, where it is used as a co-monomer.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Ethylene market, accounting for the largest market share percent valuation. This is due to the growing demand for Ethylene as a feedstock in various manufacturing industries such as plastics, packaging, and construction. North America and Europe are also expected to have significant market shares in the Ethylene market due to their established petrochemical industries.

The expected market share of the Ethylene market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be around 50%, while North America and Europe are expected to have approximately 20-25% each. The remaining market share is likely to be distributed among other regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Overall, the global Ethylene market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for Ethylene in various end-use industries across different regions.

The global polyester forming fabric market is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to its increasing usage in paper mills and pulp industries. The rise in demand for quality paper products across the globe is propelling the growth of the polyester forming fabric market. Additionally, the high adoption of polyester forming fabric due to its excellent dimensional stability and high tensile strength is stimulating market growth. The market size for polyester forming fabric was valued at USD 885.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,206.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period.

The global polyester forming fabric market is highly competitive with a large number of players operating at both regional and international levels. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Albany International, Heimbach, FILCON FABRICS, Valmet, Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber, ANDRITZ, AstenJohnson, Huafeng Fabric, Jiangsu Jinni Engineered Fabric, Hehuang Paper Machine Clothing, Anping County PFM Screen, Anhui Tairui Polyester Net, Anthonor Environmental Technology, Hightop, Boegger Industrial, Taian Songyuan Industrial Fabrics, Metal Tec, REKING WIRE MESH, Raoyang Acer Net Industry, Wires And Fabriks, and HUATAO GROUP.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Valmet reported a revenue of €4.2 billion in 2020. Albany International reported a revenue of $758 million in 2020, while ANDRITZ reported a revenue of €7.2 billion in the same year. Boegger Industrial reported a revenue of $12.5 million in 2020.

Overall, the major companies in the polyester forming fabric market are highly focused on product innovation and development to meet the changing demands and requirements of the end-users. These companies are also expanding their geographical reach and entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market position and grow their customer base.

Polyester forming fabric is an essential component in the papermaking process and contributes to the quality of the final paper product. There are various types of polyester forming fabric used in the industry such as 4-Shed single layer, 5-Shed single layer, 8-Shed single layer, 8-Shed double layer, 16-Shed double and a half layer, and SSB forming fabric. The choice of these types depends on the type of paper being produced, machine configuration, and other production requirements. 4-Shed single layer is used for producing high-quality papers that require uniformity in sheet formation. 5-Shed single layer offers better drainage and void volume, making it suitable for low basis weight papers. 8-Shed single layer is used for producing corrugated paper and cardboard. 8-Shed double layer offers better sheet forming capacity and higher wear resistance, making it ideal for producing abrasive and heavy paper grades. 16-Shed double and a half layer has higher stability and dewatering capacity, making it suitable for producing fine paper products. SSB forming fabric is used when high-quality paper needs to be produced with excellent draining efficiency and sheet formation.

Polyester forming fabric is used in various applications in the paper manufacturing industry such as Writing-Printing, Kraft, Duplex, News Print, Tissue, Packaging, and others. In Writing-Printing and News Print, it is used as a base fabric to support the sheet formation process, resulting in uniform paper quality. In Kraft, it is used for heavy-duty applications as it provides excellent dimensional stability. In Tissue, it is used as a support structure to produce high-quality tissue paper. In Packaging, it is used to produce superior quality packaging, ensuring the safety of the product.

The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is the Packaging industry. In recent years, there has been a surge in demand for high-quality packaging materials due to the rise in e-commerce, food delivery, and retail markets. This has resulted in increased use of polyester forming fabric to produce superior quality packaging materials that offer excellent durability, high tear resistance, and dimensional stability.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the polyester forming fabric market, with a market share of around 40% by 2030. This is due to the increasing demand for polyester forming fabrics in the pulp and paper industry in the region. Europe and North America are also expected to hold a significant share in the market, with a combined market share of around 35% by 2027.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also expected to see significant growth in the polyester forming fabric market due to the increasing demand for paper and packaging in these regions. By 2027, the Middle East and Africa are expected to hold a market share of around 15%, while Latin America is expected to hold a market share of around 10%.

