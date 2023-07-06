Ride-on Luggage Market Continues to Growing $304.2 Million, and With a Sustainable CAGR of 5.4% From 2022-2031

Ride-on Luggage Market

The conventional segment dominated the market in 2021 and the motorized segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

Rise in expenditure on the comfort and convenience of children while travelling will further lead to the adoption of ride-on luggage, which will help provide a boost to the market.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ride-on Luggage Market by Type (Conventional, Motorised), by End User (Adults, Children), by Distribution Channel (Offline Channels, Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031,". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞-𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟖𝟐.𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟎𝟒.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Ride-on luggage allows users to ride while sitting or standing on it. It is intended to make travel more convenient by eliminating the need to carry heavy suitcases and bags. The majority of ride-on luggage is manual and must be driven by hand, whereas others have motors and batteries and can be driven with accelerators and brakes.

Furthermore, disposable income has rapidly increased in North America and Asia-Pacific, acting as a major driver for the Ride-on Luggage industry. Luggage such as suitcases, duffel bags, briefcases, and others can be quite heavy depending on the amount of clothing and other essentials stored in the luggage based on the length of the trip or the purpose of the trip. Customers prefer luggage units that are easy to move and carry around due to the weight of the luggage, which primarily include wheeled suitcases and bags. Ride-on luggage is the most convenient way to transport luggage and it also offers comfort, with the inclusion of mobile device charging ports being among the new Ride-on Luggage Market Trends.

The ride-on luggage market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the ride-on luggage market is classified into conventional and motorized. Depending on end user, the market is categorized into adults and children. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online channels of sale. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The conventional ride-on luggage segment accounted for the majority of ride-on luggage market share, and the motorized ride-on luggage segment is expected to grow steadily with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, as motorized ride-on luggage is gaining popularity due to ease of travel, thus increasing the Ride-on Luggage Market Demand. Children were the most frequent users of ride-on luggage, accounting for 74.3% of the market share, and adults are expected to have the highest growth due to the older generation's use of ride-on luggage. Offline sales channels were the most popular mode of purchase of ride-on luggage in 2021, however, online sales channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% in the future according to the Ride-on Luggage Market Analysis due to the ease of purchase and a larger variety of ride-on luggage available online.

North America was the largest shareholder in terms of ride-on luggage sales in 2021 owing to the region's high popularity of novelty and convenience products, particularly in the U.S. Europe held the second-largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 6.3% by the end of the forecast period.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Airwheel Holding Limited, Elan Travel System LLC, Hebei Faye Co., Ltd., Kiddietotes, Kids Luggage Store, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Modobag, Ningbo zhongdi Stereo luggage manufacturing co. LTD, Olaf scooter, Pretty Coast Plastic Toys Co., Ltd., Rydebot LLC, Stokke AS, Trunki , Tucci Disegno, and Younglingz.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ride-on luggage market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ride-on luggage market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the ride-on luggage market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Reasons to buy:

○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



