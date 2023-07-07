Market Analysis on Biotin market, Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market and Holographic Grating market forecasted till 2030

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary

The global biotin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.70% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is driven by the increasing application of biotin in cosmetics, supplements, and pharmaceuticals due to its hair and skin health benefits, and the rising demand for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the growing health awareness and the presence of major market players. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for personal care products and dietary supplements. The global biotin market size in 2019 was valued at USD 225 million and is estimated to reach USD 353 million by 2030.

The global biotin market is highly competitive with a few prominent players dominating the space. These include Zhejiang Medicine, SDM, Hegno, NUH, Anhui Tiger Biotech, Kexing Biochem, and DSM. These companies use biotin for various applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, and animal feed.

In terms of revenue, Zhejiang Medicine reported a sales revenue of $1.02 billion in 2020, while Hegno reported a sales revenue of $86.4 million in 2019. Meanwhile, DSM reported a sales revenue of $9.91 billion in 2020, showcasing its position as a global leader in the biotin market.

Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that is essential for the growth and maintenance of healthy hair, nails, and skin. There are various types of biotin that are available in the market, including 1% biotin, 2% biotin, and pure biotin (above 98%). 1% and 2% biotin are usually found in hair care products, whereas pure biotin is used as a dietary supplement.

1% and 2% biotin are commonly used in hair care products such as shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks. These products are designed to help improve the strength and elasticity of hair, decrease hair loss, and promote healthier scalp conditions. Pure biotin (above 98%) is used as a dietary supplement and is popular among individuals looking to boost their biotin intake to improve the quality of their hair, skin, and nails. The increasing demand for biotin is driven by the growing awareness of the benefits of biotin supplementation for hair, nails, and skin, and the increasing popularity of personal grooming products. As a result, the biotin market is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7 or vitamin H, has various applications in different industries. In the food industry, biotin is used as a dietary supplement in various food products such as cereals, bread, dairy products, and beverages. In the pharma industry, biotin is used as a component in many drugs to treat skin disorders, alopecia, and neurological disorders. Biotin is also used in cosmetics to enhance hair and nail growth. In the animal feed industry, biotin is used as a supplement in the feed for animals to promote growth and reproduction.

North America is expected to dominate the Biotin market in terms of market share percentage valuation. The report predicts that North America will hold a market share of around 35% in the global Biotin market. Europe is expected to follow closely, with an estimated market share of around 30%.

Other regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the Biotin market. The Asia Pacific region, in particular, is expected to record the highest growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing awareness of the health benefits of Biotin and its rising demand in the food and dietary supplement industry.

The expected market share of the Biotin market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be around 25% by the end of 2025. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing demand for dietary supplements and the rise in disposable income.

However, these regions are likely to hold a relatively smaller market share compared to North America and Europe, with an expected market share of around 5% and 7%, respectively, by 2025.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/biotin-r292

Executive Summary

The Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market is growing due to the increasing demand for fluorine derivatives in various industries. The market will continue to grow due to the extensive use of the product in the production of several chemicals such as fluorine, refrigerants, detergents, and others. Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is widely used in semiconductor and electronic industries, further driving the market growth. The global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.30% during the forecast period.

The global anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market is highly competitive with major players such as Honeywell, Solvay, Koura, Derivados del Flúor, Airproducts, Morita, Sinochem Lantian, Sanmei Chemical, Yingpeng Chemical, Do-Fluoride Chemicals, Dongyue Group, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical, Shaowu Huaxin Chemical, Juhua Group, 3F, and Fubao Group.

The key players in the market majorly use anhydrous hydrofluoric acid as a raw material to manufacture fluorochemicals, which are then used in various end-use industries such as the automotive, pharmaceutical, and construction industries. These companies focus on continuous research and development activities to enhance their product portfolio and cater to a wide range of applications.

In terms of revenue, Solvay generated sales revenue of around $9.4 billion in 2020. Honeywell had sales revenue of approximately $32.6 billion in the same year. Similarly, the revenue of Sinochem Lantian, a Chinese company, was around $18.1 billion in 2020.

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is a highly corrosive and toxic gas that is used in a variety of industrial applications. There are three different types of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid, which are distinguished by their level of purity. The first type, which has a content above 99.99%, is the purest form of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid and is used for the most critical applications, such as semiconductor manufacturing and the production of high-purity chemicals. The second type, which has a content above 99.90%, is used in less critical applications, such as etching and cleaning of metals. Lastly, the third type, which has a content above 99.70%, is used in a variety of industrial processes, such as petroleum refining and glass manufacturing.

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid (AHF) finds its application in various industrial segments such as chemicals, mining & metallurgical, etching, pharmaceuticals, and others. In the chemical industry, it is used to produce fluorine-containing compounds and in the production of certain refrigerants. In mining & metallurgical industry, it is used as a flux to remove impurities from metal ores. AHF is also used in etching processes for glass, silicon, and metals. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used to synthesize certain active ingredient molecules. Other applications include oil refining, nuclear fuel refining, and as a catalyst in various chemical reactions.

The regions that are expected to dominate the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market include North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is expected to hold the largest market share percent valuation due to the increasing use of anhydrous hydrofluoric acid in various industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, and semiconductors. The market share of the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market in North America is expected to be around 40% by 2025.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid due to the presence of prominent automotive and aerospace industries in the region. The market share of the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market in Europe is expected to be around 30% by 2030.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market due to the increasing demand for electronics and semiconductor products in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The market share of the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be around 25% by 2030.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/anhydrous-hydrofluoric-acid-r293

Executive Summary

The global holographic grating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The increasing demand for holographic gratings in applications such as spectroscopy and telecommunications is driving market growth. North America held the largest market share in 2023 due to the high adoption of holographic gratings in academic research institutes and healthcare facilities. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have significant growth due to the increasing investment in research and development activities and the growth of the semiconductor industry. The market size is expected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2030.

The holographic grating market is highly competitive, with key players such as HORIBA, Newport Corporation, Edmund Optics, Shimadzu Corporation, Zeiss, Dynasil Corporation, Kaiser Optical Systems, Spectrogon AB, Headwall Photonics, Thorlabs, Photop Technologies, Spectrum Scientific, Wasatch Photonics, GratingWorks, and Shenyang Yibeite Optics.

Sales revenue figures (in millions) for some of the above-listed companies in 2020 are as follows:

- HORIBA: $2,096

- Newport Corporation (part of MKS Instruments): $2,400

- Edmund Optics: $240

- Shimadzu Corporation: $2,110

- Zeiss: €6,300 (approx. $7,500)

- Dynasil Corporation: $46.4

- Thorlabs (parent company of Spectrogon AB): $671.9

Overall, these key players use holographic gratings in a wide range of applications and industries, including spectroscopy, metrology, laser and photonics, and optical communications. Their innovative and advanced holographic gratings have helped to grow the holographic grating market and meet the increasing demand for high-quality and high-performance optical components and instruments.

Holographic grating is a device composed of repeating, three-dimensional patterns that can diffract light. There are two types of holographic grating: plane type and concave type. Plane type holographic gratings have parallel grooves that run across the surface of the grating. They work by reflecting different wavelengths of light at various angles, depending on the depth of the diffraction grating. The concave type holographic gratings, on the other hand, have grooves that are etched into a curved surface. This takes advantage of the fact that a concave curve can focus light at a single point, giving the gratings a much higher resolution.

Holographic grating is a key component in various applications such as lasers, astronomy, optical telecom, monochromator and spectrometer. In lasers, it is used to reflect and diffract light to create the desired wavelength of light output. In astronomy, it is used to analyze and identify the chemical composition of stars by splitting the light into its constituent colors. In optical telecom, it is used to separate different wavelengths of light for efficient transmission. In monochromator and spectrometer, it is used to measure the intensity of light at specific wavelengths.

The market share of the holographic grating market is expected to be highest in Asia Pacific, with a predicted valuation of over 40% by 2025. North America and Europe are also predicted to have a significant market share of around 25-30% each. Other regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to see moderate growth in the holographic grating market over the next few years.\

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/holographic-grating-r294