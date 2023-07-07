Market Analysis on Powder Metallurgy market, Sandwich Panels market and Copper market forecasted till 2030

The global Powder Metallurgy market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by key factors such as increasing demand for lightweight materials from the automotive and aerospace industries, and the growing popularity of Powder Metallurgy techniques due to their cost-effectiveness and versatility. The size of the Powder Metallurgy market is expected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.10% over the forecast period. Among the various applications, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest market for Powder Metallurgy, driven by increasing investment in automotive and aerospace industries and the growing popularity of Powder Metallurgy techniques among manufacturers.

The global powder metallurgy market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of a few large players that dominate the market. Some of the major players in the market are GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical, Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM, Hoganas AB, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Burgess-Norton, Carpenter Technology, Diamet, Dongmu, Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy, and Weida.

In terms of revenue, GKN generated a sales revenue of $10.5 billion. Sumitomo Electric Industries generated a sales revenue of $29.7 billion, while Hitachi Chemical generated a revenue of $7.6 billion. Miba AG generated a sales revenue of €831 million, and PMG Holding generated a revenue of $1.2 billion. Hoganas AB generated a sales revenue of SEK 16.4 billion, and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated generated a revenue of $3.6 billion.

Overall, these companies use powder metallurgy technology to produce high-quality, durable, and cost-effective components for various industries, thereby helping to grow the powder metallurgy market.

Powder Metallurgy is a manufacturing technique that involves shaping and compacting of metal powders to produce complex metal components. There are mainly two types of Powder Metallurgy: Ferrous and Non-ferrous. Ferrous Powder Metallurgy includes the production of parts from iron or steel powders, whereas Non-ferrous Powder Metallurgy is associated with the production of parts from powders of metals like aluminum, copper, and nickel.

Powder Metallurgy (PM) is widely used across various industries due to its many advantages, such as its ability to produce complex and precise parts, reduce waste and costs, and improve material and energy efficiency. In the automotive industry, PM is commonly used for engine and transmission components, such as gears, bearings, and bushings. In the electrical and electronics industry, PM is used for metal injection molded (MIM) parts, such as connectors, terminals, and sensors. In the industrial sector, PM is used for cutting tools, bearings, and sealing components, among others. Other areas of PM application include aerospace, healthcare, and renewable energy.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Powder Metallurgy market, primarily due to the growing demand for the automotive and aerospace industries. The region is estimated to account for a significant share of nearly 40% of the global Powder Metallurgy market by 2027. The North American region is also expected to register a significant growth rate followed by the European region.

The market share of the Powder Metallurgy market in different regions are expected to be as follows:

- Asia-Pacific: 40%

- North America: 30%

- Europe: 20%

- Rest of the world: 10%

Executive Summary

The global sandwich panels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a market size of USD 1.08 billion by 2026. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and the growing popularity of prefab structures. The demand for sandwich panels is expected to rise across various end-use industries, including construction, aerospace, automotive, and marine. The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share of the market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, along with government initiatives promoting the use of energy-efficient materials in construction.

The sandwich panels market is highly competitive and is dominated by several multinational corporations. The key players operating in the sandwich panels market include Kingspan, Metecno, Cornerstone Building Brands, Assan Panel, Isopan, ArcelorMittal, TATA Steel, Romakowski, Lattonedil, Silex, Marcegaglia, Ruukki, Italpannelli, Tonmat, Nucor Building Systems, Changzhou Jingxue, Alubel, Zhongjie Group, BCOMS, Isomec, Panelco, AlShahin, Dana Group, Multicolor, and Pioneer India.

These companies use the sandwich panel market to provide solutions for various applications such as building construction, cold storage, and transportation. They help to grow the sandwich panel market by innovating new products, expanding their business globally, and providing customized solutions to meet the unique needs of their customers.

Sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies include:

- Kingspan: €4.7 billion in 2020

- Metecno: €502 million in 2019

- Cornerstone Building Brands: $4.6 billion in 2020

- Assan Panel: $600 million in 2020

- Isopan: €381 million in 2019

- ArcelorMittal: $53.3 billion in 2020

Sandwich panels are composite materials used for constructing walls, roofs, and floors. These panels have a core material that is sandwiched between two layers of metal sheets or other materials. The core material can be made of different materials like polyurethane foam, polystyrene, mineral wool, and PIR. PIR Bs1 sandwich panels are fire-resistant panels that can be used in high-risk areas. PIR Bs2 sandwich panels are also fire-resistant and can be used in areas that require fire protection. PUR Bs2 sandwich panels are cost-effective and offer thermal insulation and sound insulation. PUR Cs3 sandwich panels are used in cold rooms and freezers as they have excellent thermal insulation properties. PUR F sandwich panels are suitable for industrial buildings as they are impact-resistant. EPS sandwich panels are cost-effective and are used in low-performance buildings. Mineral wool sandwich panels are fire-resistant and offer excellent thermal insulation.

Sandwich panels are extensively used in various applications like building walls, building roofs, cold storage, and others. When used as building walls, sandwich panels offer a lightweight, durable, and efficient solution. With improved insulation, they provide excellent thermal performance and have an attractive appearance. In building roofs, sandwich panels are cost and energy-efficient, which reduces the carbon footprint, contributing to the environment. In cold storage, sandwich panels are a crucial component in the construction of temperature-controlled environments. These panels offer excellent insulation to keep the environment at the required temperature.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Sandwich Panels market due to the high demand for insulated panels in the construction and automotive sectors. The report also predicts that North America and Europe will also witness significant growth in the Sandwich Panels market.

As per the same report, the market share of the Sandwich Panels market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be around 50% by 2023. North America and Europe are expected to have a market share of around 25% and 20% respectively. The remaining regions, including South America, the Middle East, and Africa, are expected to hold the remaining market share.

However, it is important to note that these market share percentages may vary based on several factors such as economic conditions, government policies, and industry developments.

Executive Summary

The Copper market research report reveals that the global demand for copper is driven by growth in the construction and automotive industries, as well as increased adoption of renewable energy sources. The market size for copper was valued at $160.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $220.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.10%. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for copper remained relatively strong due to government stimulus packages, infrastructure investments, and the upgrade of power grids. Copper production is concentrated in key regions such as Chile, Peru, and China, among others.

The global copper market is highly competitive with a few key players dominating the market. These include Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, Golden Dragon, Wieland, KME Group, Jintian Group, IUSA, Mueller, Poongsan, TNMG, MKM, Mitsubishi Materials, Hailiang Group, Luvata, CHALCO, Jinchuan Group, Anhui Xinke, Marmon, Xingye Copper, KGHM, Furukawa Electric, Diehl Group, CNMC, HALCOR Group, Olin Brass, IBC Advanced Alloy, ChangChun Group, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Dowa Metaltech, and Nan Ya Plastics.

These companies operate across the entire copper value chain from mining, refining, and smelting to manufacturing and distribution of copper products. They use copper to manufacture a range of products including electrical cables, building materials, plumbing fixtures, and industrial machinery.

Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Aurubis: €12.4 billion in 2020

- Jiangxi Copper: ¥236.6 billion in 2020

- Golden Dragon: ¥59.7 billion in 2019

- KME Group: €2.1 billion in 2020

- Hailiang Group: ¥64.8 billion in 2020

Copper is used in different forms such as rods & wires, plates & strips, tubes, and others. Rods & wires are used for electrical applications, while plates & strips are used for industrial applications. Tubes are used in the construction industry and for plumbing applications. Other forms include copper foils, pipes, and sheets. Each form of copper offers unique benefits, such as high conductivity, malleability, and durability, while also offering different applications. For instance, copper rods & wires are widely used in electronics manufacturing, while plates & strips are used in construction and industrial applications.

Copper is widely used in various applications such as electrical, transportation, machinery and metallurgy, architecture and art, and others. In the electrical industry, copper is used to make power cables, motors, transformers, and generators due to its excellent electrical conductivity, resistance to corrosion, and durability. In transportation, copper is used in the production of vehicles, aircraft, and trains due to its strength, ductility, and resistance to corrosion. In the machinery and metallurgy industry, copper is used in the manufacturing of tools, equipment, and alloys due to its high melting point and conductivity. In architecture and art, copper is used for its aesthetic appeal and durability, from decorative pieces to roofing and cladding. The other applications of copper include coinage, plumbing, and heating systems.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Copper market in terms of market share percentage valuation, followed by North America and Europe. The increasing demand for copper in the construction, electrical and electronics, and automotive industries is driving the growth of the market in these regions.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the Copper market due to the rising infrastructure development activities in countries like India, China, and Japan. The market share of this region is expected to be around 40-45%.

North America and Europe are also anticipated to hold significant shares in the Copper market owing to the growing use of copper in the construction and electrical industries. The market share of North America is estimated to be around 20-25%, and Europe is expected to have a share of approximately 15-20%.

