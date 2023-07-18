inHarmony Interactive's Craig Goldberg Joins All-Star Lineup on Apple TV's Office Hours Season 4
Gain Valuable Insights from David Meltzer and Other Industry Titans on the Hit ShowLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- inHarmony Interactive, a leading technology and wellness company is thrilled to announce that Craig Goldberg, esteemed entrepreneur and co-founder of inHarmony Interactive, will be appearing as an Executive Spotlight guest on Season 4 of the highly anticipated show, Office Hours, on Apple TV. Hosted by acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and investor David Meltzer, the new season of Office Hours premiered on Friday, June 30th, and is accessible to viewers in over 100 countries worldwide.
Office Hours Season 4 brings together a stellar lineup of thought leaders, billionaires, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers to share their invaluable insights on navigating success, failure, and everything in between. Craig Goldberg joins an illustrious roster of guests, including Alex & Leila Hormozi, Co-Founders of Acquisition.com, Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, Eric Thomas, acclaimed author, speaker, educator, and pastor, and many other renowned personalities.
David Meltzer, the executive producer of the show, expressed his enthusiasm for the new season, stating, "Our partnership with Apple TV continues with Season Four of Office Hours, aimed at empowering others to achieve greater success in their businesses. This season offers more actionable advice for entrepreneurs and business leaders than ever before, thanks to our incredible guests."
Craig Goldberg's appearance on Office Hours Season 4 highlights his exceptional expertise and experience as a Certified Vibroacoustic Therapy Practitioner and Relaxation Expert. As the co-founder of inHarmony Interactive, Goldberg has played a pivotal role in creating technology that enables people to access the power of mindfulness and relaxation. With a focus on mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and personal transformation, inHarmony Interactive has garnered a reputation for delivering and constantly exploring new ways to help people reduce stress and anxiety, heal, and transform their lives for the better.
"I am dedicated to empowering individuals to unlock their full potential and make a positive impact in the world.” says Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony Interactive. “We provide the tools and resources needed for personal and professional growth. Joining the esteemed guests on Office Hours Season 4 allows me to share my passion for transformation and help entrepreneurs navigate the path to success. Together, we can create a harmonious society where individuals thrive and make a meaningful difference."
Viewers can expect to gain invaluable insights and strategies from Craig Goldberg and the other industry trailblazers featured on Office Hours Season 4. The show aims to guide entrepreneurs and changemakers towards reaching their full potential with greater efficiency and effectiveness. Additionally, this season introduces the "Unstoppable Entrepreneur Award," presented in collaboration with The Unstoppable Foundation, honoring guests who have made outstanding positive impacts. Notable honorees this season include Wim Hof, Creator of the Wim Hof Method, and motivational speaker Les Brown.
New episodes will be released weekly. Catch Craig Goldberg’s episode on Friday August 4th 2023. To catch up on the latest episodes and stay up-to-date with inHarmony watch www.davidmeltzer.tv or visit www.iaminharmony.com and follow inHarmony Interactive on social media, @inharmonyinteractive.
About inHarmony
inHarmony uses a patented system of tech-assisted sound and vibration therapies to quickly and comfortably put the user into a deep meditative state. The combination of Vibro-Tactile Stimulation and Vibro-Acoustic Technology delivers fast and effective whole body relaxation. The inHarmony community is on a mission to revolutionize America’s approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being through sound and vibration. Say goodbye to a distracted mind. Say hello to a relaxed existence. Download the app today.
Learn more: www.iaminharmony.com
About the Office Hours Host
David Meltzer is a legendary sports executive and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.
David is the Executive Producer of the Apple TV series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World's Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix. His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing… VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive.
