Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,541 in the last 365 days.

BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2023

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2023 BAB had revenues of $864,000 and net income of $127,000, or $0.02 per share earnings, versus revenues of $824,000 and net income of $94,000, or a $0.01 per share, for the same quarter last year. Royalty revenue, marketing fund revenue, license fees and other revenue all increased for the second quarter 2023 compared to second quarter 2022. Franchise fee revenue decreased slightly in the second quarter ended May 31, 2023 compared to same quarter 2022.

For the six months ended May 31, 2023, revenues were $1,610,000 and net income was $162,000, or $0.02 per share, versus revenues of $1,563,000 and net income of $157,000, or $0.02 per share for the same period in 2022.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended May 31, 2023, were $693,000, versus $692,000, in 2022. The change in operating expenses for the quarter was primarily due to an increase in marketing fund expenses of $11,000, an increase in professional fees of $6,000, an increase in employee benefit expense of $3,000 and an increase in travel and other of $3,000 each, offset by a decrease in payroll and payroll related expenses of $22,000. Total operating expenses for the six months ended May 31, 2023 were $1,390,000 versus $1,342,000 for May 31, 2022 with an increase in marketing expenses of $4,000, payroll and payroll related expenses of $14,000, professional fee expense increased $15,000 and general expenses increased $15,000 for six months 2023 versus same period 2022.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
                       
                       
  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  05/31/23   05/31/22   % Change   05/31/23   05/31/22   % Change
                       
REVENUES                      
                       
Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 494,933     $ 465,491     6.3 %   $ 937,541     $ 879,712     6.6 %
Franchise and area development fee revenue   7,054       9,102     -22.5 %     11,401       18,079     -36.9 %
Licensing fees and other income   75,674       73,729     2.6 %     135,994       144,072     -5.6 %
Marketing Fund Revenue   286,739       276,110     3.8 %     525,057       520,845     0.8 %
Total Revenue   864,400       824,432     4.8 %     1,609,993       1,562,708     3.0 %
                       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES                      
                       
Selling, general and administrative   405,649       415,089     -2.3 %     862,602       818,751     5.4 %
Depreciation and amortization   922       1,284     -28.2 %     1,845       2,594     -28.9 %
Marketing Fund Expenses   286,739       276,110     3.8 %     525,057       520,845     0.8 %
Total Expense   693,310       692,483     0.1 %     1,389,504       1,342,190     3.5 %
                       
Income from operations   171,090       131,949     29.7 %     220,489       220,518     -0.0 %
Interest expense   -       -     -       -       -     -  
Interest/other income   5,438       58     9275.9 %     5,559       129     4209.3 %
Income taxes   (50,000 )     (38,091 )   31.3 %     (64,200 )     (63,841 )   0.6 %
                       
NET INCOME $ 126,528     $ 93,916     34.7 %   $ 161,848     $ 156,806     3.2 %
                       
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.02     $ 0.01     N/M   $ 0.02     $ 0.02     N/M
Average number of shares outstanding   7,263,508       7,263,508           7,263,508       7,263,508      

 

Contact: BAB, Inc.
  Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
  Fax: (847) 405-8140
  www.babcorp.com

You just read:

BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more