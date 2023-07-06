Scientology Open House: How Can We Help Fix Washington State's Drug Crisis?

At a drug prevention open house at the Church of Scientology Seattle, Dave Scattergood, Northwest representative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, briefed those attending on how drug prevention can help resolve the drug epidemic. Coleman and Scattergood presented different aspects of the drug crisis, the toll it takes on the community, and how prevention is a proven method anyone can use to help address the problem.

Seattle Church of Scientology marked International Day Against Drug Abuse, covering the toll of substance abuse and a way anyone can help bring it under control

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An open house at Seattle’s Church of Scientology, organized with the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, highlighted the need to address the growing drug epidemic with real solutions.

John Coleman, founder of the Rejoice John Foundation, was a guest speaker. His foundation provides transitional housing for veterans and men released from the prison system. He highlighted the need to give support to those in need of shelter and to help set them up for healthy and productive lives.

According to a recent article in The Seattle Times, “As of May 17, 20 percent of the county’s 530 overdose deaths this year—104 people—were those living in shelter or in vehicles, encampments and outside—a rate on track to break last year’s record as the deadliest for overdoses in King County’s homeless population.”

Substance abuse is a major factor in homelessness among American veterans according to a study carried out at the University of Southern California. Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs curriculum has been used successfully in prison settings, halfway houses and among recovering addicts. Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs curriculum has been used successfully in prison settings, halfway houses and among recovering addicts. Understanding the effects of various drugs helps them make and stick to positive choices about the future.

At the other end of the spectrum, local youth are increasingly at risk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths among those age 10 to 19 increased 109 percent from the last half of 2019 to the last half of 2021, with 90 percent of them involving opioids.

“Our drug education program is built on studies which show that when kids are given the truth about drugs—what they really are and what they do—usage rates drop significantly,” said Dave Scattergood, Northwest representative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. “Recently we made these materials available free of charge to some 4,000 visitors to the nearby Kent International Festival. Seattle’s Church of Scientology sponsored distribution of over 32,000 sets of drug education and prevention materials at conference venues.”

Drug-Free World Foundation is an international nonprofit organization that partners with some 1,200 organizations, government and law enforcement agencies worldwide. In the state of Washington, Drug-Free World has worked with the Seattle Police Department, the Washington School Safety Organization and the Washington Traffic Safety Education Association, to name a few, to educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote: “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Using the resources from Foundation for a Drug-Free World, volunteers in countries across the globe are reaching their communities with this vital information. Foundation for a Drug-Free World also provides drug education eCourses free of charge through the Drug-Free World website.

The Church of Scientology Seattle is an Ideal Scientology Church, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in July 2010. The Church is configured to serve its parishioners in their ascent to spiritual freedom and to serve as a resource for the entire community.

