Lawn Mowers Market Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2030 | Strikes to Reach $53.7 Bn

Owing to increased spending on lawn maintenance activities in developed countries and launch of advanced easy-to-operate lawn mowers.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lawn mowers market size was valued at $26.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $53.7billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Commonly observed types of lawn mowers are ride-on mower, push mower, and robotic mower. Among these, the ride-on segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, owing to surge in spending on lawn maintenance activities. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications in industrial verticals such as residential and non-residential and by fuel type based on electronic and non-electronic. The market is mainly driven by rise in lawn maintenance activities by home owners and development of lawn mowers that are easy to handle and have low operating &maintenance cost. However, increase in popularity of artificial turf constraints the growth of the market.

Download Sample PDF of this Research with All updates @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6180

The advancements in cordless land mowers technologies have significantly increased the usability of lawn mowers for residential purposes owing to ease of usability and lower maintenance costs. Non-electric lawn mowers are extensively used for maintaining turf in commercial spaces such as golf courses and large sports facilities, owing to their higher cutting capacity and long range. In addition, the development of robotic lawn mowers enables the user to maintain turf with minimal efforts.

Furthermore, on the basis of end users, the non-residential is anticipated to grow rapidly, during the forecast period, owingtolaunch of more powerful lawn mowers and increased popularity of robotic lawn mowers.

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6180

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the lawn mower market report include Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Stiga S.p.A, Textron and The Toro Company.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging lawn mowers market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the ride-on mowers dominated the lawn mower market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the robotic mower segment is projected

to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end user, residential segment registered highest revenue in2020.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the lawn mowers market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the lawn mower industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In-depth lawn mowers market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Make Purchase Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6180