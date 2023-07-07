Market Analysis: Purified Human Proteins Market, Proton Exchange Membranes Market, PVC-free LVT FlooringMarket till 2030

Market Analysis: Purified Human Proteins Market, Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) Market, PVC-free LVT FlooringMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Purified Human Proteins Market is expected to grow from USD 44.00 Million in 2022 to USD 109.70 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.99% during the forecast period.The Purified Human Proteins target market is primarily focused on providing high-quality, pure proteins for use in various biopharmaceutical and biotech applications. This market is driven by several key factors such as the increasing demand for novel protein therapeutics, advancements in recombinant DNA technology, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders worldwide has further contributed to the growth of the Purified Human Proteins market. The use of purified human proteins for the development of targeted therapies has become increasingly important for biopharmaceutical companies as they look to develop more effective treatments with fewer side effects.

Purified Human Proteins are classified into two types based on their origin and purification process -

• Native Purified Human Proteins

• Recombinant Purified Human Proteins

Native Purified Human Proteins are derived directly from human tissues or fluids. These proteins are first extracted from the source material using various techniques such as chromatography, salting out, and precipitation. Once the protein is extracted, it is further purified using techniques such as gel electrophoresis and ultrafiltration. Recombinant Purified Human Proteins, on the other hand, are synthesized in a laboratory using genetically altered organisms such as bacteria, yeast, or mammalian cells. These proteins are produced by inserting the gene for the protein of interest into the host organism, which then synthesizes the protein.

Purified human proteins find wide application in laboratories and medical research. They are used to identify biomarkers and therapeutic targets as well as to develop diagnostics and drugs. In laboratories, they are used for various structural and functional studies. They also play a crucial role in understanding the molecular mechanism of diseases and developing novel treatments.

North America is expected to dominate the Purified Human Proteins market due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for personalized medicine. The market in this region is expected to hold a market share percentage valuation of approximately 38% during the forecast period.Europe is also expected to have a significant market share, driven by technological advancements, the availability of skilled personnel, and increasing research and development activities. The market in this region is expected to hold a market share percentage valuation of approximately 25% during the forecast period.The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth potential due to the increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure development, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing research and development activities in the biotechnology sector. The market in this region is expected to hold a market share percentage valuation of approximately 23% during the forecast period.Other regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are also expected to have significant growth opportunities, driven by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and advancements in healthcare infrastructure development. The market share percentage valuation in these regions is expected to be approximately 14% during the forecast period.

The global purified human proteins market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry. These companies include Merck, OriGene, Abcam, Bio-rad, Aalto Bio Reagents, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Rockland, Cusabio, RayBiotech, and Enzyme Research Laboratories.

Abcam is a leading provider of research antibodies and proteins, with a focus on high-quality, reliable products. The company's portfolio includes over 9,000 purified human proteins, as well as a range of related products and services. Abcam reported sales revenue of $402 million in 2020.

Bio-rad is a global leader in life science research and diagnostics, offering a range of products and services for the purification, expression, and analysis of proteins. The company's portfolio includes over 3,000 purified human proteins, as well as a range of related products and services. Bio-rad reported sales revenue of $2.3 billion in 2020.

The Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) Market is expected to grow from USD 979.10 Million in 2022 to USD 2483.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.22% during the forecast period.The Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) target market is primarily driven by the rising demand for fuel cells for various applications such as automotive, stationary power, and portable power. In addition, the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and the strict regulations regarding emissions from conventional sources of power generation are also driving the growth of the PEM market.

The latest trends followed by the Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) market include the development of high-performance membranes that offer better durability and reliability, along with improved resistance to harsh environments.

The Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) market is expected to see significant growth in various regions across the globe. North America and Europe are the key regions that have witnessed significant growth in the PEM market. The United States is taking significant initiatives towards the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology, which is expected to increase the demand for PEM in the country. Likewise, China and APAC are expected to show remarkable growth due to the increasing demand for clean energy as well as the rise in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the PEM market is expected to experience significant growth in the future, thanks to the increasing number of research activities in the field of fuel cells.

The global proton exchange membranes (PEM) market is highly competitive with the presence of several large companies such as Gore, Chemours, Asahi Kasei, AGC, Dongyue Group, Solvay, Ballard, and Fumatech BWT GmbH (a BWT Group company). These companies hold a significant share of the market and offer a range of PEM products for various applications such as fuel cells and electrolysis.

In terms of sales revenue, some of the companies listed above reported the following figures in 2020:

- Gore: $3.8 billion

- Chemours: $4.3 billion

- Asahi Kasei: $16.6 billion

- AGC: $8.3 billion

- Solvay: €2.9 billion (approximately $3.5 billion)

- Ballard: $118 million

The PVC-free LVT Flooring Market is expected to grow from USD 169.40 Million in 2022 to USD 505.30 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.90% during the forecast period.The PVC-free LVT Flooring market has been gaining traction in recent years due to growing environmental concerns and the need for sustainable flooring alternatives. This market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for safe and eco-friendly flooring solutions in residential and commercial spaces.The target market for PVC-free LVT Flooring mainly includes architects, designers, contractors, and end-users who are looking for sustainable and cost-effective flooring alternatives. The major factors driving the revenue growth of the PVC-free LVT Flooring market are the rising demand for eco-friendly flooring solutions, the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of PVC-based flooring, and the growing investment in the construction sector.

The regions that are expected to dominate the PVC-free LVT Flooring market include North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is expected to hold the largest market share per cent valuation, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to hold around 40% of the global PVC-free LVT Flooring market share by 2030, with a market value of around USD 505.30 million. Europe is expected to hold around 30% of the global market share by 2030, with a market value of around USD 505.30 million. Asia Pacific is expected to hold around 25% of the global market share by 2030, with a market value of around USD 505.30 million.

The PVC-free LVT flooring market is gaining popularity as more customers demand sustainable and eco-friendly products. The market landscape includes several prominent players such as Upofloor, Windmöller, CLASSEN Group, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, Roppe, Mannington, Teknoflor, Patcraft, Novalis, Forbo, Shaw, Gerflor, and others.

Few sales revenue figures of the companies mentioned above:

- Tarkett: €2.34 billion in 2020

- Forbo: CHF 1.27 billion in 2020

- Gerflor: €650 million in 2019

