Market Analysis: P-Phenylenediamine Market, Precipitated Alumina Trihydrate Market, Propylene Glycol Market till 2030

Market Analysis: P-Phenylenediamine (PPD) Market, Precipitated Alumina Trihydrate Market, Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The P-Phenylenediamine (PPD) Market is expected to grow from USD 492.00 Million in 2022 to USD 678.50 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period. The P-Phenylenediamine (PPD) market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing use of the product in various industries, such as hair dye, textiles, plastics, and rubber. The increasing demand for hair dye, especially in emerging economies, is a major driving force for the growth of the PPD market. The PPD market is segmented into two categories: industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade. Industrial-grade PPD is used for applications in textiles, plastics, and rubber, while pharmaceutical-grade PPD is used in medical applications.

P-Phenylenediamine (PPD) is a chemical compound that is used extensively in the production of hair dyes and textile dyes. PPD AD (Standard Grade) is the most commonly used type of PPD, which is used in a wide range of hair dye products. PPD AD Molten is a high-purity form of PPD, which is manufactured through a specialized refining process. PPD AD Ultra-Pure is another type of PPD, which contains significantly lower levels of impurities as compared to standard-grade PPD. Other types of PPD include PPD sulfate, PPD dihydrochloride and PPD diacetate.

P-Phenylenediamine (PPD) is a versatile aromatic compound that finds application in a variety of industries. It is primarily used as a starting material in the production of hair dyes and pigments. PPD is also used as a co-monomer in the production of synthetic rubber, which imparts high strength and durability to the final product. Additionally, PPD finds use as a key component in the production of aramid fibre, which is widely used in industries such as aerospace, defence, and automotive. Apart from these, PPD is also used in a range of other applications such as in the production of antioxidants and photographic developers.

The expected market share of the PPD market in Asia Pacific is projected to be around 45% by 2030, followed by North America with a market share of around 25%. Europe is expected to hold a market share of around 20%, while the remaining regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, are expected to collectively hold a market share of around 10%.

The P-Phenylenediamine (PPD) market is highly competitive and dominated by several key players such as DuPont, Longsheng, Chizhou Fangda, Ruiyuan, TBI Corporation, Jayvir Dye Chem, Jay Organics, and Chemstar. These companies use P-Phenylenediamine (PPD) to manufacture a wide range of products in industries such as hair dyes, rubber chemicals, textile dyes, photography, and others.

The Precipitated Alumina Trihydrate Market is expected to grow from USD 535.00 Million in 2022 to USD 704.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period.The global Precipitated Alumina Trihydrate market has experienced steady growth, driven by advancements in end-use industries such as plastics, rubber, and paper. In addition, the increasing demand for flame retardant materials in these industries, coupled with strict fire regulations, has contributed to the growth of the market.One of the key factors driving the revenue growth of the Precipitated Alumina Trihydrate market is its exceptional ability to function as a flame retardant. It is widely used as a filler in products such as paints, coatings, and adhesives to enhance their fire-resistant properties.

The report also suggests that the market share of the Asia Pacific region is expected to be over 40% by the end of 2030.North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the Precipitated Alumina Trihydrate market. The market share of North America is expected to be around 25% by the end of 2030, while the market share of Europe is expected to be around 20%.Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness moderate growth in the Precipitated Alumina Trihydrate market, with market shares of around 10% and 5%, respectively, by the end of 2030.

The global precipitated alumina trihydrate (ATH) market is highly competitive with numerous players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Huber, Nabaltec, CHALCO, KC Corp, MAL Magyar Aluminium, Zibo Pengfeng, Jianzhan Aluminium, AL-TECH, Sumitomo, R.J. Marshall, Nippon Light Metal, and Zhongzhou Aluminium.

Huber reported sales revenue of $2.3 billion, Nabaltec reported sales revenue of €182.3 million, and Sumitomo reported sales revenue of JPY 3,554.8 billion in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

The Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market is expected to grow from USD 790.10 Million in 2022 to USD 1097.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) is a colourless, flammable liquid with a low toxicity level. It is primarily used as a solvent and as a cleaning and coating agent in various industries such as electronics, paints and coatings, textiles, printing, and pharmaceuticals. The PGMEA market has experienced steady growth over the years, with increasing demand from various end-use industries. The rising demand for electronic devices and electrical appliances is also a significant driver for the market, as PGMEA is used as a cleaning and coating agent in electronic components.

The exact market share per cent valuation of PGMEA in each region may vary depending on various factors such as the adoption rate, government regulations, competition, and supply-demand dynamics. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the most substantial market share globally. It is estimated that the region will account for approximately 50% market share of PGMEA by the end of 2030. North America and Europe are expected to hold smaller market shares but are still expected to see significant growth in the coming years.

The Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market is highly competitive and consolidated, with a few major players dominating the market share. These key players in the market include Dow, Shell Chemicals, LyondellBasell, Eastman Chemical, KH Neochem Co., Ltd, Shinko Organic Chemical, Dynamic Chemical, Jiangsu Hualun Chemical, Baichuan Stock, Jiangsu Yida Chemical, and Ruijia Chemistry.

In 2020, Dow reported sales revenue of $27 billion, while Shell Chemicals reported sales revenue of $10.1 billion. LyondellBasell reported sales revenue of $34.9 billion in 2020, while Eastman Chemical reported sales revenue of $8.4 billion. KH Neochem Co. Ltd reported sales revenue of $1.7 billion, and Shinko Organic Chemical reported sales revenue of $494 million.

