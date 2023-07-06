Justice for Migrant Workers: Ford Must Enact Emergency Measures To Address Heat Stress And Climate Crisis In Ontario’s Farm Worker Community

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW) is demanding immediate emergency protections for the tens of thousands of agricultural workers employed in Ontario. The Ford government must end its inaction and enact protections to address occupational health and safety hazards such as heat stress, poor air quality, and chemical and pesticide exposure. Ontario provides no industry-specific regulations for agricultural workers, exacerbating an already crisis-level situation. To continue this inaction, to ignore the voices of farm workers and to subject a predominantly racialized workforce to differential treatment is the classic definition of environmental racism.



Farm workers are raising the alarm regarding the hazards of air quality as well as the sweltering heat both in greenhouses and in the fields. Several workers have raised fears of the long term consequences of poor air quality resulting from the forest fires. Other workers are demanding action against the sweltering heat and potential health implications.

Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW) is demanding the implementation of emergency measures including:

Shutting down farms and paying workers in extreme crisis events;

Paying workers when they are not employed as a result of climate-related issues such as forest fires, extreme heat, major thunderstorms and heavy rain;

Enacting heat stress protections for workers;

Strengthening anti-reprisal measures and proactive inspections;

Implementing paid breaks and providing permanent paid sick days for agricultural workers;

Providing sufficient shelters, functioning bathrooms and drinking water for workers at the expense of the employer;

Providing first aid, hydration stations, and on-site medical support (RN or RPNs);

Permitting third party complaints at the Ontario Labour Relations Board;

Ending agricultural exclusions under the Employment Standards Act;

Incorporating race and gender analysis in both occupational health and safety and employment standards;

Ensuring that agricultural harvesters are being paid holiday pay;

Implementing clear trigger temperatures for extreme heat and humidity, including indoor temperatures (e.g., greenhouses); and

Preventive measures to avoid overheating including: specific requirements for shade, acclimatization for new and returning workers, mandatory cool-down rest periods during high temperatures, along with access to preventive cool-down measures as needed.

Ford has the necessary tools to address long standing issues raised by farm workers. These are not new issues. It's time to act. Immediate and urgent measures are required to end the structural violence farm workers endure as a result of legal exclusions that exist within Ontario’s legislative framework.

J4MW also reiterates our longstanding demands for: permanent status on arrival for migrant farm workers, an end to unilateral repatriations and disbarment, and equal access to entitlements such as EI and CPP.

Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW) is an all volunteer collective that consists of current and former workers, labour and community activists and scholars who advocate for fairness, dignity and respect for agricultural workers.

Chris Ramsaroop (Justicia for Migrant Workers) Tel 647-834-4932 / Email: j4mw.on@gmail.com