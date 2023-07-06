Top Travel Destinations for Mexican Travelers - Ranked by Visited

Visited Travel Map App Offers Inspiration and Bucket List Destinations for International Travelers

TORONTO, July 06, 2023 -- The travel app Visited has ranked the 10 most popular destinations for Mexican travelers. Visited lets users map their travels, browse bucket list destinations, and get personalized travel stats. The travel planner app has ranked the 10 most popular destinations for Mexican travelers.



Based on Visited user data, Mexico is the 16th most popular country to visit in the world based on the Visited 2022 Travel Report .

The Visited app has over 1.75 million users around the world. The popular travel app allows users to discover bucketlist destinations, mark off where they’ve been, and get personalized maps. The app provides travel stats on the top 10 destinations visited, the percentage of the world users have visited, and how close travelers are to meeting their travel goals.

Here are the top countries visited by travelers from Mexico:

U.S. France Spain Italy U.K.



The United States is the most visited country from Mexico, primarily due to sharing a border. France is the most visited country in the world and the second most popular nation for Mexican travelers. Spain, which shares a common language with Mexico, is the third most visited country for Mexican tourists.

Popular Mexican destinations for both domestic and international travelers include:

Cozumel, which is ranked 10 th most visited cruise port in the world.

most visited cruise port in the world. Cancun, which is the most popular beach in the world, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas made it to the top 20 most visited beaches.

Mexico City is also known to travelers as a chocolate destination.

Cancun, Cozumel and Cenotes all made it to top 10 most popular diving and snorkeling spots.

History buffs frequent Chichen Itza, which falls in 6th spot among most popular ancient sites, with Tulum and Teotihuacan making it into the top 20.

For more travel lists, and ranking for both local and foreign places by interest please visit Visitedapp.com

About Visited App:

Visited is a popular travel app, which helps travelers map their past and future journeys. New travel lists allow users to discover new destinations and tick off famous places they have visited. Examples of lists include the most visited capitals , world wonders , and ancient sites .

The app also allows visitors to see personalized travel stats, print their personalized travel map and map their journey on regional and city levels.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com .

You can find Visited on Android and iOS to download the app for free.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is its most popular app. For inspiration on travel destinations, travel stats, and the latest travel news, follow Visited’s Travel Blog.

