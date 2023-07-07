Market Analysis: Partially Oriented Yarn Market PEM Fuel Cell Catalysts Market, Pigment Ink Binders Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market PEM Fuel Cell Catalysts Market, Pigment Ink Binders Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market is expected to grow from USD 34.20 Billion in 2022 to USD 51.10 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) is a synthetic textile yarn that is used in various applications such as textile weaving, knitting and industrial fabrics. The global POY market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for cost-effective and durable textiles in various end-use industries. The major factors driving the revenue growth of the POY market include the rising demand for apparel and textile products, technological advancements in yarn manufacturing, and the increasing use of POY in technical textiles.The POY market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into polyester POY, nylon POY, and others.

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) finds its application in various sectors such as apparel, industrial and consumer textiles, household textiles, carpets and rugs, and others. In the apparel sector, it is extensively used in manufacturing fabrics for t-shirts, dresses, and sportswear. In industrial and consumer textiles, POY is used in the production of parachute fabrics, ropes, and automotive upholstery. Similarly, household textiles such as curtains, bed sheets, and pillow covers are also made by utilizing POY. Carpets and rugs are another major application of POY, where it is used for the manufacturing of tufted carpets.

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) is a form of synthetic yarn that has been heated to a temperature where it has a degree of molecular orientation. POY can be made from various polymers such as polyester and nylon. Polyester POY is widely used in the textile industry for their high strength and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation. Nylon POY has a high tensile strength, good resistance to abrasion, and high moisture absorption properties. Other types of POY include polypropylene POY, which is commonly used for carpeting and upholstery, and rayon POY, which is used in the production of garment linings and other textiles.

The market share percent valuation of the POY market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be around 45% by the end of the forecast period.North America and Europe are also expected to witness substantial growth in the POY market owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable clothing that uses recycled polyester yarn. The growing awareness about environmental sustainability and the increasing adoption of green technologies are some of the other factors driving the market growth in these regions. The market share percent valuation of the POY market in North America and Europe is estimated to be around 20% and 25%, respectively.Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in the POY market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for textile products and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the textile industry. The market share percent valuation of the POY market in these regions is estimated to be around 10%, 5%, and 5%, respectively.

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) is a type of polyester yarn used in various applications such as textiles, packaging, and industrial materials. The global POY market is highly competitive, with major players such as Tongkun Group, Reliance, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Shenghong, Xin Feng Ming Group, Billion Industrial, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Rongsheng PetroChemical, Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS, Hongtai, Huading, and HSCC.

- Tongkun Group: USD 33 billion (2020)

- Reliance: USD 44.6 billion (2020)

- Zhejiang Hengyi Group: USD 9.6 billion (2020)

- Shenghong: USD 4.4 billion (2019)

- Billion Industrial: USD 1.6 billion (2019)

The PEM Fuel Cell Catalysts Market is expected to grow from USD 301.60 Million in 2022 to USD 797.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period.The market for PEM Fuel Cell Catalysts is predicted to experience sustained growth during the forecast period due to several factors, including increasing demand for cleaner and more efficient energy sources in various industries, including transportation and power generation. The growing awareness of climate change also drives manufacturers to adopt and develop environmentally friendly solutions.The increasing demand for fuel cell electric vehicles and the growing use of fuel cells in stationary power generation applications is another essential factor driving the growth of the PEM Fuel Cell Catalysts market. The rising need for alternative and renewable sources of energy has also significantly contributed to the market's growth.



North America and Europe are expected to dominate the PEM Fuel Cell Catalysts market. The market share of North America is expected to be around 35% and the Europe market share is expected to be nearer to 30% by 2030. The growth of these markets is attributed to the increasing demand for efficient and eco-friendly energy sources in the transportation and power generation sector. Additionally, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness substantial growth with the increasing investment in fuel cell technology by countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. The market share of APAC is expected to rise to around 25% by 2030. The remaining regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, are expected to have a combined market share of around 10%.

The global PEM fuel cell catalysts market is highly competitive and is dominated by several international players. Johnson Matthey, BASF, Tanaka, Nisshinbo, Umicore, VINATech, Cataler, Sino-Platinum Metals, Wuhan Himalaya, Ningbo Zhongke, Suzhou Hydrogen Power Technology Co, and Kunshan Sunlaite are some of the major companies operating in the market. These companies are engaged in the development and manufacturing of various catalysts used in fuel cells.

- Johnson Matthey: £3.44 billion (FY 2020)

- BASF: €59.1 billion (FY 2020)

- Umicore: €3.2 billion (FY 2020)

- VINATech: KRW 271.4 billion (FY 2020)

The Pigment Ink Binders Market is expected to grow from USD 21.00 Million in 2022 to USD 47.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.85% during the forecast period.The Pigment Ink Binders market has experienced robust growth in recent years and is expected to continue to expand at a strong pace over the forecast period. The target market for Pigment Ink Binders includes various industries including printing and packaging, textiles, cosmetics, and paints and coatings.One of the major factors driving revenue growth in the Pigment Ink Binders market is the increasing demand for high-quality and durable ink products across various industries. Pigment ink binders are preferred over dye-based inks as they offer better colour stability and resistance to fading and water.

The North American region is expected to hold the second-largest market share of approximately 30% by valuation. The increasing demand for premium quality printing and packaging solutions in the region is expected to drive the market growth.

The European region is expected to hold a market share of approximately 20% by valuation. The growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing demand for customized pigment ink binders solutions for diverse applications.

The rest of the world is expected to hold a market share of approximately 10% by valuation.

The pigment ink binders market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. The key companies operating in this market include BASF, DSM, Showa Denko Materials, DOW, Huntsman, Mitsui Chemical, Morchem Inc, Songwon, Wacker Chemical, Indofil Industries Limited, APEC, Kemiteks, and GB Chemical.

- BASF - €59.3 billion in FY2020

- DSM - €9.3 billion in FY2020

- DOW - $46.3 billion in FY2020

