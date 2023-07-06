Market estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the Armenia stock market industry.

Armenia Stock Market : Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Armenia stock market generated $5,601,849,231.9 in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $11,497,532,470.0 by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Industry dynamics, key market segments, market trends and estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Introduction of a new exchange technology, and offering incentives to banks drive the growth of the Armenia stock market. Whereas, immature capital markets and lack of private equity, and decline in public stock market impede the market growth. On the other hand, cooperation in the Armenia market is expected to offer new opportunities to the market.

The Armenia stock market segmentation includes type and issuer type. Based on type, the market is divided into equity, corporate bonds, government bonds, REPO, foreign exchange, and auctions. The auctions segment held the largest market share in the Armenia stock market, accounting for nearly 97.3% of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the foreign exchange segment is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into private organization and government organization. The private organization segment contributed to nearly 98% of the total share of the Armenia stock market in 2018, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the government organization segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current Armenia stock market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the Armenia stock market industry.

The Armenia stock market forecast is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the type and issuer type.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Armenia Stock Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Type

EQUITY

CORPORATE BOND

GOVERNMENT BOND

REPO

FOREIGN EXCHANGES

AUCTIONS

By Issuer Type

Private Organization

Government Organization

Key Market Players ARARATBANK, FINCA, ARDSHINBANK CJSC, ARMENIAN ECONOMY DEVELOPMENT BANK, UNIBANK OJSC, INECOBANK CJSC., CONVERSE BANK, BLACK SEA TRADE & DEVELOPMENT BANK, ACBA CREDIT AGRICOLE CJSC, AMERIABANK CJSC

