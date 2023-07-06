Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Herring Bancorp, Inc., Quontic Bank Acquisition Corp., and Quontic Bank Holdings Corp.
July 06, 2023
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Herring Bancorp, Inc., Amarillo, Texas
Cease and Desist Order dated June 29, 2023
Quontic Bank Acquisition Corp., Astoria, New York, and Quontic Bank Holdings Corp., Astoria, New York
Written Agreement dated July 5, 2023
