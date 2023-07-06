Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Herring Bancorp, Inc., Quontic Bank Acquisition Corp., and Quontic Bank Holdings Corp.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Herring Bancorp, Inc., Amarillo, Texas

Cease and Desist Order dated June 29, 2023

Quontic Bank Acquisition Corp., Astoria, New York, and Quontic Bank Holdings Corp., Astoria, New York

Written Agreement dated July 5, 2023

