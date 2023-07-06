Citizen Storage Management Launches Internal Call Center, Elevating Customer Service and Operational Efficiency
Citizen Storage Management's Internal Call Center Takes Control of Sales Call Quality and Delivers Higher Conversions for Its Self Storage Clients
We are excited to introduce our internal call center. By in-housing our core competency, sales, and customer service, we can provide our customers with a more personalized experience.”ROYAL OAK, MI, US, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizen Storage, a leading storage solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art internal call center. This strategic move reinforces Citizen Storage's commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service and optimizing operational efficiency. Powered by advanced call center software from CallPotential, the internal call center sets the stage for enhanced customer experiences.
— Peter Spickenagel
The newly established call center marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to streamline and improve customer engagement. By bringing sales and customer service operations in-house, Citizen Storage aims to foster stronger connections with its valued customers and ensure a seamless experience throughout its customers’ storage journeys.
"We are excited to introduce our internal call center as it allows us to enhance our customer-centric approach further. By directly in-housing our core competency, sales, and customer service, we can provide our customers with a more personalized and efficient experience. This initiative aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional service and build lasting relationships," said Peter Spickenagel, CEO of Citizen Storage.
Running an internal call center enables Citizen Storage to leverage its extensive industry expertise and empowers its dedicated team members with comprehensive knowledge about its storage facilities, services, and offerings. This increased understanding and familiarity with the brand's value proposition will enable call center agents to provide accurate and timely information to customers, rent units over the phone, and effectively address their queries and concerns.
"We are thrilled to partner with Peter and the Citizen Storage Management team as they establish their own internal call center. This decision reflects Citizen's commitment to providing exceptional customer service and optimizing its operational efficiency. We're excited to support their growth and look forward to empowering them with our advanced technology and industry expertise," said CallPotential Founder and President Phil Murphy.
With the launch of its internal call center, Citizen Storage aims to reduce response times and hold times and increase issue resolution rates. The centralized call center infrastructure enables seamless coordination and collaboration among team members, fostering a culture of excellence and efficient problem-solving.
Additionally, as more individuals and businesses seek reliable and convenient storage options, Citizen Storage anticipates a surge in rentals and an even stronger market presence. As the industry continues to evolve, Citizen Storage remains committed to staying at the forefront, delivering outstanding service, and exceeding customer expectations.
About Citizen Storage Management
Citizen Storage Management (CSM) CitizenStorageManagement.com, headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, is a leading third-party self storage facility management and development company. The Company manages ten facilities in three states, with more than 4,500 self storage units comprising more than 580,000 Net Rentable Square Feet with an asset value of over $100 million. To learn about Citizen Storage Management, schedule a consultation here or call 248-600-4790.
About CallPotential
CallPotential is a leading provider of call center technology solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of tools that enable operators to streamline communication, improve customer satisfaction, and increase revenue. With a focus on innovation and customer success, CallPotential's platform is designed to optimize call center performance and empower businesses to excel. To learn more about CallPotential, schedule a demo or call 877-552-2557.
Stephanie Farber
Citizen Storage Management
+1 210-602-7533
stephanie@creativeblenddesign.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn