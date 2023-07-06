Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,427 in the last 365 days.

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2023 was $55.66, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 16.4% and 25.6%, respectively. These compare with the 5.7% and 10.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2023, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and down from 15.4% at June 30, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2023 was $34.78, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 11.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2023 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.4 %
Industrials 21.4 %
Materials 16.4 %
Consumer Discretionary 11.0 %
Energy 10.2 %
Financials 9.6 %
Real Estate 4.7 %
Communication Services 2.0 %
Health Care 0.7 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.6 %
     

The top ten investments which comprised 41.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2023 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 7.0 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.6 %
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 4.3 %
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 4.2 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1 %
Apple Inc. 4.0 %
TFI International Inc. 4.0 %
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.2 %
WSP Global Inc. 3.1 %
Mastercard Incorporated 3.0 %
     

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more