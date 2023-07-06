Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
TORONTO, Canada, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2023 was $55.66, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 16.4% and 25.6%, respectively. These compare with the 5.7% and 10.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2023, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and down from 15.4% at June 30, 2022.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2023 was $34.78, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 11.7%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2023 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|23.4
|%
|Industrials
|21.4
|%
|Materials
|16.4
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|11.0
|%
|Energy
|10.2
|%
|Financials
|9.6
|%
|Real Estate
|4.7
|%
|Communication Services
|2.0
|%
|Health Care
|0.7
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.6
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 41.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2023 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|7.0
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.6
|%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|4.3
|%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|4.2
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.1
|%
|Apple Inc.
|4.0
|%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.0
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.2
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.1
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.0
|%
