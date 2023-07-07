Market Analysis: Fiber for Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market, Gas-Tight Suits Market, Glass Wool Board Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Fiber for Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market, Gas-Tight Suits Market, Glass Wool BoardMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fiber for Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics Market is expected to grow from USD 1.20 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period.The Fiber for Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the rising demand for nonwoven fabrics in various applications such as hygiene products, medical supplies, filtration materials, and others. The market is primarily driven by the increase in awareness about the benefits of using nonwoven fabrics over traditional fabrics. Additionally, the rise in investment by major players in the infrastructure and research and development activities is expected to drive the growth of the Fiber for Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics market.The latest trend in the Fiber for Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics market is the development of innovative materials using advanced technologies. Major players are focusing on the production of high-quality nonwoven fabrics by incorporating advanced manufacturing techniques.

The types include:

• Net Weight Below 25 (G/M2)

• Net Weight 25-50 (G/M2)

• Net Weight Above 50 (G/M2)

The fibers with a net weight below 25 (g/m2) are commonly used in the medical and healthcare sectors for surgical gowns, masks, and drapes. The fibers with a net weight of 25-50 (g/m2) are used in industrial applications such as air and liquid filtration, automotive and construction applications, and wipes. Fibers with a net weight above 50 (g/m2) are ideal for disposable cleaning cloths, upholstery, and geotextiles.

The melt-blown nonwoven fabrics market is experiencing significant growth in various regions, including North America, APAC, Europe, USA, and China. The rising demand for melt-blown nonwoven fabrics from the healthcare and hygiene sectors is driving market growth in North America and Europe. The APAC region is also witnessing significant growth due to the rising use of melt-blown nonwoven fabrics in the production of personal hygiene products. China is among the largest producers and consumers of melt-blown nonwoven fabrics due to the increasing demand for medical masks and other protective equipment. The USA market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to stepped up production of personal protective equipment (PPE) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market share percent valuation for the Fiber for Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics market in different regions are expected to be as follows:

- Asia-Pacific: 40-45%

- North America: 25-30%

- Europe: 20-25%

- Middle East & Africa: 5-10%

- Latin America: 5-10%

The global market for Fiber for Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics is highly competitive and fragmented, with several key players vying for significant market share. Some of the major companies operating in this market include Berry Global Inc., Mogul, Kimberly-Clark, Monadnock Non-Woven, Toray, Fiberweb, Freudenberg, Don & Low, PFNonwovens, Irema, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hollingsworth & Vose, Sinopec, CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven, JOFO, TEDA Filter, Yanjiang Group, Zisun Technology, Ruiguang Group, and Xinlong Group.

In terms of market share, some of the key players in the industry include Berry Global, Mogul, Kimberly-Clark, and Toray. Berry Global, for example, reported sales revenue of $13.1 billion in 2020 and has a presence in over 40 countries. Others like Mogul and Kimberly-Clark are also major contributors to the industry with annual revenues of $350 million and $18 billion, respectively.

The Cell Expansion Disposable Market is expected to grow from USD 2.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.30 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period.The global cell expansion disposable market is highly competitive and includes several market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Lonza, Corning, Merck KGaA, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Getinge AB, BD Company, Terumo Corporation, and Miltenyi Biotec. These companies focus on developing innovative and cost-effective cell expansion solutions to meet the increasing demand for disposable cell expansion products in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading player in the global cell expansion disposable market, offering a range of products under its Gibco brand. The company provides high-quality cell culture media, serum, and supplements that help researchers and biotechnologists to develop efficient and reproducible cell expansion protocols. Danaher offers a comprehensive portfolio of cell expansion disposable products under its Pall Biotech brand, including single-use systems, sterile filters, and mixers. Danaher focuses on expanding its product offerings through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

According to the financial reports of 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported a sales revenue of $32.2 billion, Danaher reported a sales revenue of $22.3 billion, Lonza reported a sales revenue of $4.5 billion, and Merck KGaA reported a sales revenue of €17.5 billion.

The Glass Wool Board Market is expected to grow from USD 3.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.Glass Wool Board is a type of insulation material with excellent thermal and acoustic properties. The target market for Glass Wool Board includes various industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and others. The increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and the growing awareness about the need for sustainable insulation solutions are major factors driving revenue growth in the Glass Wool Board market. Additionally, the growing use of Glass Wool Board in the automotive industry to reduce noise and vibration is also contributing to the growth of this market.The latest trend in the Glass Wool Board market is the development of eco-friendly and sustainable insulation materials. The market players are investing heavily in research and development to create insulation solutions that are not only effective in energy saving but also environmentally friendly.

These boards are available in different thicknesses that are categorized as:

• Below 80 Mm

• 80-150 Mm

• Above 150 Mm

The thickness of the board is directly related to its insulating properties, as thicker boards have a higher R-value, which measures the ability to resist heat flow. For example, below 80 mm boards have a lower R-value, making them more suitable for applications where space is limited or less insulation is needed, while above 150 mm boards are ideal for insulating large commercial buildings where maximum energy efficiency is required.



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Glass Wool Board market due to growing construction activities in countries like China, India, and Japan. Its market share is estimated to be around 45% in 2021. North America and Europe are also expected to have a significant market share due to the increasing demand for thermal insulation materials in the construction industry. North America's market share is estimated to be around 25%, while Europe's market share is expected to be around 20%. The Middle East and Africa and South American regions are expected to have a comparatively smaller market share, approximately 5% and 4%, respectively. However, these regions also offer growth opportunities due to the increasing construction of commercial and residential buildings.

The global glass wool board market is highly competitive and dominated by major players such as Owens Corning, Knauf, Saint-Gobain, Johns Manville, Huamei Energy-saving Technology, Shenzhou Energy Saving Technology, and KCC Corporation. These players are focused on product development, strategic collaboration, and expanding their presence in the market to stay ahead of their competitors.

Some of the sales revenue figures for the above-listed companies are:

- Owens Corning: $7.4 billion (2019)

- Saint-Gobain: €42.6 billion (2019)

- Knauf: €10 billion (2020)

- Johns Manville: $3 billion (2019)

